How the COVID-19 pandemic might impact university finances

@EducationCovUK must back universities as @TheIFS report warns of financial difficulties 

Universities face billions of pounds in lost income due to the Covid-19 crisis that will leave some struggling to survive warns a report released today (6 Jul).

Responding to the analysis, from researchers at the Institute for Fiscal Studies funded by the Nuffield Foundation, the University and College Union (UCU) said the government had to step in now with a comprehensive support package to protect universities.

The report warns that universities are unlikely to be able to claw back a large portion of losses through cost savings unless they make significant numbers of staff redundant. It says that while institutions with a larger proportion of temporary staff may be able to make greater savings, this may impact on teaching quality and risk reputational damage.

UCU said government support was vital to protect jobs, preserve the UK’s academic capacity and defend the quality of teaching and research. The union’s own research released at the start of the pandemic warned of a £2.5bn loss in income for universities from tuition fees and teaching grants, which would result in a £6bn hit for the economy.

Jo Grady 100x100UCU general secretary Jo Grady said:

‘This report is more bad news for higher education. It’s been months since our own research  laid bare the likely devastating impact of the pandemic on universities and the Office for Budget Responsibility singled the sector out as one most likely to suffer. The government has to now step in and guarantee lost funding for universities so they can weather this crisis and lead our recovery on the other side.

‘This report warns of the damage redundancies can do to teaching quality and universities’ reputations. Universities are already seeking to sack staff, with casual staff and those from BAME backgrounds suffering the most. We need a comprehensive support package that protects jobs, preserves our academic capacity and guarantees all universities’ survival.’

poll of prospective students released last month revealed that almost a quarter (23%) feared that the university they wanted to study at this year could go bust because of the Covid-19 crisis. Half (49%) feared that damage caused by funding cuts because of the pandemic would negatively impact on their education and over two-thirds (71%) backed a delay to the start of term.

In April, the Office for Budget Responsibility said education would be the sector hardest hit by the coronavirus crisis, with the impact likely to be felt most by universities. 

Alistair Jarvis100x100Universities UK Chief Executive Alistair Jarvis, said:

"As the IFS rightly highlight, Covid-19 is creating financially challenges for all parts of UK higher education. UUK have been working closely with government to develop a package of measures to address the scale and diversity of pressures facing the sector and the communities that rely on it across all four nations of the UK."

 

"We have seen significant progress with a package of positive interventions to support university research and innovation. Our proposals to government, to support universities and ensure the economy has the high quality skills needed to recover from the pandemic, include a transformation fund for those universities that require support to achieve longer-term sustainability and financial support to help students who wish to study shorter higher education courses.  Introducing these further measures should be a priority for government.

“Any student or their parents should be reassured that the failure of a university is rare, but course closures and occasionally campus closures are something many universities will have experience in managing and all registered universities have student protection plans in place for this scenario.” 

