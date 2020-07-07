New £2bn Kickstart Scheme to create hundreds of thousands of new jobs for young people

#PlanForJobs - THE CHANCELLOR @RishiSunak is set to reveal the biggest package of support for youth unemployment in decades as he sets out the plan to help Britain bounce back from coronavirus

In tomorrow's (8 Jul) Summer Statement, after Prime Minister's Question Time (PMQs), the Chancellor is expected to announce a three point Plan for Jobs, with a particular focus on the young.

As part of the government’s ‘plan for jobs’ and following the PM’s 'New Deal’ speech last week, Rishi Sunak will focus on supporting, protecting and creating jobs across the UK as we enter the next phase of recovery following the coronavirus outbreak.

Central to this three-point plan will be a young jobs revolution to get hundreds of thousands of young people into work.

This will include the landmark Kickstart Scheme, a £2bn fund that will create hundreds of thousands of new, high-quality government-subsidised jobs for unemployed young people.

The Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, said:

“Young people bear the brunt of most economic crises, but they are at particular risk this time because they work in the sectors disproportionately hit by the pandemic.

“We also know that youth unemployment has a long-term impact on jobs and wages and we don’t want to see that happen to this generation.

“So we’ve got a bold plan to protect, support and create jobs – a Plan for Jobs.”

Sam Windett, Director of Policy, Impetus and Chair of the Youth Employment Group said:

"The number of young people claiming benefits doubled between March and May - and that's just the start of the jobs crisis facing young people. The 'young jobs revolution' recognises this and listens to calls from young people, as well as employers, charities and others in the Youth Employment Group, to place them centre stage in the nation's economic recovery.

"However, in these plans young people from disadvantaged backgrounds must not be pushed to the back of the queue. We must ensure they can take full advantage of these opportunities, with the full support they need to turn them into lasting, successful careers."

Tom Bewick, Chief Executive of the Federation of Awarding Bodies (FAB) said:

“It’s fantastic to see the Chancellor kickstart the economic recovery from Covid, by investing in young people and jobs. It shows that he is willing to use the power of government to get the investment where it is needed most — to individuals and employers.

“What the Federation would like to see next is a stronger link made between the investment in workforce training and quality, regulated qualifications. Skills, skills, skills as well as jobs, jobs, jobs. In particular, we need to learn the lessons from the past, with failed schemes like Train to Gain, which resulted in massive deadweight as employers claimed monies for training they would have done anyway. We genuinely have the opportunity to emerge from this crisis in a better position than where we started: better skills, quality jobs and improved livelihoods for all.”

Association of Employment and Learning Providers Chief Executive Mark Dawe says

“AELP proposed that half a year’s salary should be paid to support young people into work and so we are very pleased to see this. We hope employers who take advantage of the scheme will also put the young recruits onto an apprenticeship to receive good quality training as well as a job. We look forward to seeing the rest of the details of the Chancellor’s package on Wednesday.”

Scott Parkin, Chief Executive of the Institute of Employability Professionals said:

"As part of the Youth Employment Group we have been calling for measures that will effectively support young people so we are pleased to see that those in our communities that are already hardest hit by this crisis and the subsequent economic challenges are going to be supported in this way. The Institute of Employability Professionals looks forward to the Chancellors‘ speech, providing more details on government plans in a number of important areas of policy".

Tomorrow after PMQs I will update Parliament on the next phase of our recovery from coronavirus. #PlanForJobs pic.twitter.com/EUgYks2ji1 — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) July 7, 2020

Under the Kickstart Scheme, employers will be able to offer a six-month work placement for young people aged between 16-24 who are claiming Universal Credit (UC) and at risk of long-term unemployment

The Government will fund each “Kickstarter” job covering 100% of the National Minimum Wage for 25 hours a week – and employers will be able to top up this wage. The jobs will give young people the opportunity to build their skills in the workplace, and to gain experience that will improve their chances of going on to find long-term sustainable work.

Young people are more likely to be furloughed, and with a quarter of a million more people aged under 25 claiming unemployment benefits since March, young people are leaving education into an extremely difficult jobs market.

The Chancellor is also expected to announce a £111 million investment to triple the scale of traineeships in 20-21, an extra £32m for the National Careers Service to provide tailored jobs advice to a quarter of a million more young people, and £17 million of funding to almost triple the number of sector-based work academy placements in 2020-21.

Three Point Plan for Jobs

Job Retention Scheme - The first phase, which began in March, focused on protection, with one of the largest and most comprehensive economic responses in the world. New Deal Plan for Jobs - The Chancellor’s plan for jobs and the PM’s 'New Deal’ speech last week will form the second phase of a three-phase strategy to secure the UK’s economic recovery from coronavirus. Spending Review - The third phase will follow in the autumn with a Budget and Spending Review.

Around 700,000 young people are leaving education this year, and will be entering the labour market at an extremely difficult time.

As of May there were almost 500,000 young people aged 24 and under on UC. That figure increased by a quarter of a million in just two months.

The Kickstart Scheme will be open to funding applications from August 2020, and the first jobs will begin in the autumn.

The Kickstart Scheme will be GB-wide, and NI will receive additional funding in respect of the scheme.