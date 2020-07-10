 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

COVID-19: Addressing the internet accessibility issue in education

Details
Hits: 201
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
David Witkowski, IEEE Senior Member, Executive Director of Civic Technologies Initiatives at Joint Venture Silicon Valley

#DigitalPoverty - Students across the UK have continued their studies through virtual learning portals due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, while virtual learning helps reduce the risk of person-to-person transmission, schools were presented with a new problem – how to ensure every student has internet access so they could continue their education remotely?

Before COVID-19 led to social distancing and shelter-in-place orders, students who needed access to broadband could use school computer labs, public libraries, on-campus Wi-Fi, public Wi-Fi, and other networks. Indeed, there are documented cases where students were found parked outside fast food restaurants to use the Wi-Fi for homework. This all changed after the pandemic when people were forced to stay home and avoid public places.

Digital inclusion and equity are crucial to keeping online learning accessible to all students. With the swift change to remote learning, the homework gap went from an embarrassing inconvenience to a social crisis. In the wake of the pandemic, the issue of digital equity can no longer be ignored, as it will not go away on its own.

To address the internet accessibility issue, it is critical that network build-outs are accelerated at a national and international level. There is a societal shift towards mobile technologies and the apps that run on them, however the deployment of networks that enable these technologies has not been equitable.

It is not just online learning that is impacted by the lack of internet accessibility. As well as having inadequate access to telecommunications for distance learning, residents are also struggling to access telehealth, banking and online ordering of food and supplies.

Organisations must unite in taking responsibility to distribute hotspots and laptops, provide digital literacy training and raise awareness of the need for digital equity in education. In addition, it is up to local governments to help them understand the need to accelerate the build-out of wireless networks to serve the neighbourhoods where impacted students live. Hotspots are good tools, but if there is no network coverage, they are useless.

Hotspots convert cellular signals to Wi-Fi to serve laptops with broadband access. If homes do not have the physical infrastructure or adequate wiring to deliver broadband, a hotspot helps students quickly gain internet access to continue their education from home. In many cases, the internal wiring of the building is sub-standard and often degraded from age or physical damage. Mobile hotspots deliver broadband without the need for wiring, and they can be easily moved if the family is in a housing transition.

Advertisement

Bold action from the Chancellor â€“ but more is needed
FE Voices
The Chancellorâ€™s economic statement, as expected, took bold action t
Where was the Guarantee Boris â€“ Your Sound Bites will Finally Catch Up with You!
FE Voices
I am sure everyone was listening in anticipation yesterday to The Chan
Further education will be central to our mission of levelling up the nation says Education Secretary
FE Voices
#FEreform - @GavinWilliamson tears up the target to send 50% of people

Until schools open for all year groups in September, virtual distance learning will continue across the UK and will be the new normal for students. This means that broadband access will be critical to students at home. Broadband is the new textbook, and nobody would expect a student to successfully attend school without books.

David Witkowski, IEEE Senior Member, Executive Director of Civic Technologies Initiatives at Joint Venture Silicon Valley

David Witkowski is an author, advisor, and strategist for the wireless and telecommunication industry. He is an IEEE Senior Member, the Founder & CEO of Oku Solutions LLC and serves as the Executive Director of Civic Technologies Initiatives at Joint Venture Silicon Valley. After serving in the U.S. Coast Guard and earning his B.Sc. in Electrical Engineering from the University of California, Davis, he held leadership roles for companies ranging from Fortune 500 multi-nationals to early-stage startups.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Bold action from the Chancellor – but more is needed
FE Voices
The Chancellor’s economic statement, as expected, took bold action t
The government’s Plan for Jobs: a comprehensive response to the crisis, but challenges remain
FE Voices
The government’s #PlanForJobs today (8 Jul) is welcome, comprehensiv
As we navigate our way out of this crisis, the role of employment services has never been more important
FE Voices
On 5 March, the @IEPInfo hosted its inaugural Summit, bringing togethe
Rishi Sunak's Summer Economic Statement - Sector Response
FE Voices
The Chancellor @RishiSunak has given his Summer Economic Update. The f
Where was the Guarantee Boris – Your Sound Bites will Finally Catch Up with You!
FE Voices
I am sure everyone was listening in anticipation yesterday to The Chan
Jobcentres are key to helping people back to their feet
FE Voices
Through the rapidly designed and expertly delivered furlough scheme, w
The benefits of block-style training and beyond…
FE Voices
@dwrichardson999 - Discussing the unique features of the block apprent
New £2bn Kickstart Scheme to create hundreds of thousands of new jobs for young people
FE Voices
#PlanForJobs - THE CHANCELLOR @RishiSunak is set to reveal the biggest
Employers needed to revive the level 3 digital marketer apprenticeship
FE Voices
If you care about the future of training for the digital sector then w
Further education will be central to our mission of levelling up the nation says Education Secretary
FE Voices
#FEreform - @GavinWilliamson tears up the target to send 50% of people
FE Leaders Who Support Their Local Community Through the Crisis and Beyond
FE Voices
As I’ve been reaching out to a number of leaders in Further Educatio
Organisations, MPs and Lords rally for Career Guidance Guarantee
FE Voices
#CareerGuidanceGuarantee for young people and unemployed adults - @the

Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4751)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page