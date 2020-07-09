 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Where was the Guarantee Boris – Your Sound Bites will Finally Catch Up with You!

Details
Hits: 37
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Peter Marples, Co-Founder, PromteEd

I am sure everyone was listening in anticipation yesterday to The Chancellor pronouncing his headline spending plans. For me, I was travelling from Blackpool to Manchester so not much else to do on a wet Wednesday lunchtime. 

I listened intently and the analysis afterwards on Talk Radio and was pretty clear that what he said was not good for Apprenticeships, indeed as I left Manchester to journey to Sheffield over the Peak District, I rang a colleague just to check I wasn’t missing the point.

I was astonished to arrive home to Linked in and the sounds from people that the flood gates will open and this will be brilliant for the Skills Providers and Sector. 

Whilst Peter Mucklow is left with the job of unpicking the detail and translating it into yet more funding guidance, I was left perturbed about how these announcements could be seen to be positive for Apprenticeships and meet the Boris Guarantee he spoke so eloquently about only 4 weeks earlier – getting everyone excited about what the future may hold. 

I am fortunate to be involved in many businesses, of which the majority are outside the skills sector. The package of measures will do little in terms of job retention, growth of new sustainable job opportunities and growth of Apprenticeships. 

I am left with the feeling it is all about keeping as many people off the unemployment register for the next 9 months and then deciding what next to do. 

So breaking down the package of measures and cost - £9bn for the Retention of Furlough staff at £1,000 per head. My granddaughter who is 5 can work that mental arithmetic out but does he really think 9m will return to work and does he think that £1,000 will make all the difference when employment costs from November – January have to be covered wholly by the employer. It’s a give- away, and dare I suggest will simply support those industries such as the Professional Services Firms  - Accountants and Lawyers who will pocket the cash as extra profit. 

The cost – I bet will be less than half of that to the Treasury as many employers will be making redundant unfortunately most of those currently on furlough.

Traineeships – whilst the new money is welcomed, injecting over £100m more into a scheme that has been in decline for some considerable period is questionable – it certainly does not result in sustainable employment for the majority of those undertaking them, only if you use the statistics and count them twice !. 

Advertisement

The governmentâ€™s Plan for Jobs: a comprehensive response to the crisis, but challenges remain
FE Voices
The governmentâ€™s #PlanForJobs today (8 Jul) is welcome, comprehensiv
Rishi Sunak's Summer Economic Statement - Sector Response
FE Voices
The Chancellor @RishiSunak has given his Summer Economic Update. The f
Further education will be central to our mission of levelling up the nation says Education Secretary
FE Voices
#FEreform - @GavinWilliamson tears up the target to send 50% of people

What is more, there isn’t the provider base with experience of delivering volume rapidly and unless you have a contract, then you cannot deliver Traineeships anyway. That, together with the consultation announcements on sub-contracting must result in a ‘no sub-contracting’ for traineeships if the ESFA is to be consistent – SO the key has to be rapid clarification on  the procurement of this new traineeship funding to enable as many quality providers to be involved as possible – without that – the same old providers will fail again!

Kick Start – now call me old fashioned or simply thick, but I cannot think of how a group of highly paid Civil Servants could invent such a scheme when apparently the focus was on Quality Apprenticeships. 

We now have a replacement programme – a work experience programme with NO training for six months fully paid by HM Treasury and oh yes, a little bit extra for overheads. And people believe this will lead to sustainable employment for these individuals with no employer incentive at the end or even a commitment from the employer to employ them for a further six months after! 

I consider myself a pretty good salesman but even I would struggle to sell an Apprenticeship to an employer ahead of this scheme. Indeed, with a large number of eligible candidates the Provider will be ‘morally forced’ to offer these to the employer in the hope that they may turn into an Apprentice in six months time – and at not insignificant cost to the provider. I am sure there will be a flood of high profile names lined up to support their Apprenticeship recruitment but adding them all up – you will get to less than a couple of thousand. 

Where is the QUALITY in a programme with no requirement for training – where is the support for the young person and above all what does it do for the economy – call me cynical but it just keeps 1m off the dole for the next six months. 

Apprenticeship Guarantee- not a word muttered by the eloquent Chancellor, not even a commitment to fund every learner that wants an Apprenticeship, nor a commitment to remove the ridiculous rule of limiting 3 Apprentices per employer (we all know who invented that one!). 

£3,000 is simply not enough to make a difference, especially when I can take two people, each for six months and the Government pays me £10,000 plus my overheads and I have them full time with no commitment to training under the Kick People off the Dole Programme. Guess what, I have clients already on the phone wanting to support Kick Start but at the expense of their Apprenticeship programmes!

Don’t get me started on even more money for Careers when the existing funds are completely wasted, and also the playing around the edges of other elements of support. 

For Mr Mucklow through his new 3C’s approach, this is his first examination to take (No skipping his GCSE for him)  – providers will be waiting for RAPID clarification of what is going to happen, at the same time as the ROATP and ROTO register is under review and the majority of providers will not in its current form be able to access the traineeship programme. 

I really do wonder how the DFE and ESFA dream up these programmes – they have never been connected to the real world – but this time, it is serious and impacts on the lives of many thousands of young people. But for most who have never seen the front line and are protected by their gold plated pensions, why should they bother talking to those that actually do know the impact of their policies and rules. 

Providers need clarity, not something the ESFA have ever been good at including the following:

  • -Open up the market for traineeships funding opportunities to new Quality providers
  • -Provide clarity on the next steps for the ROATP and ROTO and get on with whatever is going to happen
  • -Ensure Kick Start has some element of training attached to it as a mandatory requirement – however small
  • -Urgently review the impact all the measures will have on Apprenticeship starts and sustainable job outcomes. 

We have a Kick People off the Dole Programme but believe me, most of them will be back on the dole come Easter 2021. That is not the legacy that the Chancellor or Boris wants to leave – or are they actually that bothered?

Peter Marples, Co-Founder, PromteEd

Discuss in the Promote-Ed Forums

You may also be interested in these articles:

The government’s Plan for Jobs: a comprehensive response to the crisis, but challenges remain
FE Voices
The government’s #PlanForJobs today (8 Jul) is welcome, comprehensiv
Rishi Sunak's Summer Economic Statement - Sector Response
FE Voices
The Chancellor @RishiSunak has given his Summer Economic Update. The f
Jobcentres are key to helping people back to their feet
FE Voices
Through the rapidly designed and expertly delivered furlough scheme, w
The benefits of block-style training and beyond…
FE Voices
@dwrichardson999 - Discussing the unique features of the block apprent
New £2bn Kickstart Scheme to create hundreds of thousands of new jobs for young people
FE Voices
#PlanForJobs - THE CHANCELLOR @RishiSunak is set to reveal the biggest
Mini-Budget: Let’s hope the Chancellor is thinking about creating real value and economic resilience for the long-term
FE Voices
@HMTreasury has committed to provide 30,000 new traineeships to get yo
FE sector needs the revolutionary white paper that was promised, now more than ever
FE Voices
New @NCFE and @CForLearning report called 'Revolutionary Forces' urges
Employers needed to revive the level 3 digital marketer apprenticeship
FE Voices
If you care about the future of training for the digital sector then w
Further education will be central to our mission of levelling up the nation says Education Secretary
FE Voices
#FEreform - @GavinWilliamson tears up the target to send 50% of people
FE Leaders Who Support Their Local Community Through the Crisis and Beyond
FE Voices
As I’ve been reaching out to a number of leaders in Further Educatio
Organisations, MPs and Lords rally for Career Guidance Guarantee
FE Voices
#CareerGuidanceGuarantee for young people and unemployed adults - @the
Blame or betterment: Improving regulation and oversight in the FE system
FE Voices
A new paper from FETL reviews the impact of the regulatory system in f

Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4745)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page