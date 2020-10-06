 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Transforming FE Teaching as a Profession

Details
Hits: 1714
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
David Russell, Education and Training Foundation

#Post16RevolutionaryReforms - Nobody within the political machine ever reads articles by those outside their immediate sphere. Ministers and officials are swamped with more reading than they could ever absorb in the course of their jobs, all written by others inside Government.

This is why white papers always seem so disconnected from the realities as experienced by teachers, leaders and employers. They are written by clever sages who live inside a high castle with very narrow arrow-slits, through which they peer from time to time so they can bring news to their masters about the movements of the outside world.

The sages have little knowledge of what came before - they have come from elsewhere in the castle, and the libraries are not well-used. Sometimes they manage to spend enough time looking through the same arrow-slit that they get a good understanding of that part of the kingdom; when this happens, either they or their ministers are led away to another part of the system.

Writing a White Paper in a Revolutionary Way

What would an FE white paper say, if it were written in a different or revolutionary way?

What if the sages came down from their towers, and spent time talking and walking through the villages and fields with the people?

Would they become lost “down in the weeds” (a place they regularly invoke with horror)?

Would they become confused without their “helicopter view”?

Might they become seduced by the merely “transactional” and lose their vision of the “strategic”?

Or would they be able to meld their understanding of the whole landscape with new insight from the lived experience of the people they are trying to support and influence?

Insight from the Ground

A white paper that was written with insight from the ground as well as the high castle would say something like this.

The purpose of the FE system is to educate and to train. What people need to learn will vary hugely, depending on background, experience, age, job, prior attainment, preference and purpose.

It will be as varied as life itself. But the consistent thing the FE system must do is be excellent at education and training.

Teacher and Learner Interaction

There are many things that affect the quality of the learning experience, but at the heart of it is the interaction between the teacher and the learner. This may be face to face or remote. It could be one to one, or one to many. It could be intermittent or intensive. It could be expert to novice, or it could be peer to peer in professional exchange. But it is by far the dominant factor in how much one learns, develops, grows, gains skill, knowledge and power.

The State of Introversion: Will the Lockdown Make 2021 the Year of the Introvert?
FE Voices
With #WorldIntrovertDay 2021 upon us (2 Jan), many are asking: have lo
Two-thirds of jobseekers are willing to adapt to the changing jobs market
FE Voices
@ReedCoUK predicts year of movement in 2021 despite pandemic New resea
Classrooms to reopen wherever possible despite calls for all schools in England to move learning online
FE Voices
@EducationGovUK has clarified their latest position on schools opening

Many other things are relevant. Funding, qualifications, equipment, setting. Even second order considerations, such as governance of the teaching institution, or accountability regimes for teachers and their leaders. But all of these myriad factors – which civil servants and ministers have influence over or can even determine wholly – are peripheral. The thing which actually shapes the learning directly and profoundly is the teachers, what they do and how they do it.

Key Questions

So a white paper that was really serious about putting the quality and impact of the FE system at the heart of everything would address these key questions:

  • How do we attract, develop and retain talented, knowledgeable, skilled and committed individuals in FE teaching?
  • How do we free them to focus on teaching and learning, and help them to excel?
  • How do we create a profession with pride, prowess, high status and good self-knowledge?

And in answer to these questions it would set out a bold, ambitious and far-reaching transformation of FE teaching as a profession.

Three Reforms for the White Paper

  1. First, the white paper should propose a long-term, properly funded programme of recruitment, qualification and initiation into the FE profession.
  2. Second, the white paper should create professional pathways, standards, and professional statuses with clearly defined, high-prestige roles at local, intuitional, regional and national levels.
  3. And third, the creation of structures and culture to support the application of the science, art and craft of teaching, with vibrant debate and professional exchange between teachers, researchers and industry.

David Russell, Education and Training Foundation

'Revolutionary Forces'

In the immediate aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic, it is easy to forget that there were wider revolutionary forces at work on the UK’s economy before the virus outbreak.

Issues such as Brexit, the rise of automation in the workplace, longer working lives, and poor UK productivity have brought into even sharper focus, education and skills. NCFE and Campaign for Learning (CfL), published the first in the series of ‘Revolutionary Forces’ discussion papers on 6 July 2020.

In this Revolutionary Forces series different perspectives and proposed reforms for the post-16 education and training system have been brought together in one pamphlet, from expert stakeholders, think-tanks and educational professionals.

Building on the recommendations outlined in the first paper for flexible reforms that support economic and social renewal, this new paper, "Reforms for a Revolutionary Post-16 White Paper", takes a deeper look at which areas need to be addressed.

The authors are:

You may also be interested in these articles:

The State of Introversion: Will the Lockdown Make 2021 the Year of the Introvert?
FE Voices
With #WorldIntrovertDay 2021 upon us (2 Jan), many are asking: have lo
Two-thirds of jobseekers are willing to adapt to the changing jobs market
FE Voices
@ReedCoUK predicts year of movement in 2021 despite pandemic New resea
How technology is driving the professionalisation of sport in UK colleges
FE Voices
The increased presence of technology within college sport is proving b
Government’s latest January return plans for university students
FE Voices
In a statement to the House of Commons this afternoon (30 Dec) , the S
£78 million in funding to support schools and colleges with mass asymptomatic testing costs
FE Voices
The updated publication of @EducationGovUK's testing handbook for seco
Sector Response as UK and EU agree Brexit Deal
FE Voices
#Brexit - Future collaboration will help UK and EU deliver shared envi
New £100M Turing scheme launched - new global scheme will replace Erasmus+ participation post-EU exit
FE Voices
New Turing scheme to support thousands of students to study and work a
Three AELP members receive MBEs in the 2021 New Year’s Honours
FE Voices
@AELPUK members Nicki Hay @TrainingEstio, Sharron Robbie @FlipflopRobb
Classrooms to reopen wherever possible despite calls for all schools in England to move learning online
FE Voices
@EducationGovUK has clarified their latest position on schools opening
Effective Tips on How to Make Your Job Easier
FE Voices
Often, people spend a lot of time thinking about work than anything el
A silver lining of the COVID-19 pandemic is the development and adoption of new learning and testing tools
FE Voices
“Let’s stave off another crisis in UK schools and universities in
Connectivity and Cooperation: Bringing about genuine change, with education as a driver of social mobility
FE Voices
Neil Birch reflects on the lessons he gained from participating in FED

Sponsored Video

Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Qube Learning
Qube Learning has published a new article: Qube opens Bolton Kick Start training centre to encourage jobs and education in Bolton 2 weeks ago
Strategic Development Network (SDN)
Strategic Development Network (SDN) has liked an Event 2 weeks ago
Strategic Development Network (SDN)
Strategic Development Network (SDN) added a new event 2 weeks ago

Two-part workshop: Preparing for Ofsted inspections as an...

From the 1 April 2021, Ofsted will be inspecting all Level 6 and Level 7 apprenticeship provision. This will be a big shift for many HEIs and will...

  • Wednesday, 24 February 2021 09:30 AM
  • Online
1
1 person likes this.

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5203)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page