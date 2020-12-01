 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

It's Important to Remember "Employment Transforms Lives" as Unemployment Rates Continue to Rise

Details
Hits: 447
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Andy Milton FIEP is the Managing Director of Rostrum Search

These really are unprecedented times, says @AndyLMilton. Nowhere will this be felt more acutely than in our sector as unemployment in 2021 is anticipated to rise to maybe 4 million (9%)… possibly even more.

As we face that very daunting prospect we need to ensure we are ready to meet this huge challenge and the impact it will have on the lives of individuals, their families and communities up and down the country.

We know only too well the negative impact unemployment can have and we also know well how the impact of the right support can be so positive in turning things round again… employment can and does transform lives.

17 years ago I was standing outside an Employment Zone delivery office situated in a shopping centre in an area with high levels of very long-term unemployment. It was one of those centres where the security guards wore stabproof vests and the main high street names steered well clear.

As I went to go back inside a tall, well-built man in his late thirties came striding towards me shouting: “Oi - hold on a minute!”

With some trepidation I awaited his arrival not entirely sure what to expect next.

“So are you something to do with this lot in here then” he said pointing to our office.

My suit and tie was something of a giveaway given the place I was in! I said yes and explained I was visiting for the day to see how things were going, spend time with the team and to get some feedback on our service from some of the people we are supporting.

“I was one of those” he said and then proceeded to tell me his story.

He had been unemployed for over 7 years although admitted to doing “a bit on the side here and there”. He had given up hope of finding a job and lived on benefits and some “ducking and diving”…I didn’t explore what that involved but without doubt it would have included things that were the wrong side of the law.

He got referred to us and only came in because he would have lost his benefits otherwise. In his words he was a “bolshie, aggressive nightmare” for the first few weeks he did all he could to make life difficult for our team.

Annual Report of the Further Education Commissioner
FE Voices
This is a time of huge opportunity in Further Education (FE).Colleges
Technical education will be the rocket fuel we need to propel our economy
FE Voices
Text of keynote speech by @GillianKeegan, #Apprenticeships and #Skills
Summer 2020 outcomes did not systemically disadvantage students
FE Voices
@Ofqual say GCSE, A level and VTQ students were not systemically disad

Then he said one day something just ‘clicked’ and the Adviser who had been supporting him and trying, despite his behaviour, using every angle to move him forward suddenly achieved a breakthrough.

After that he said they got him focussed, sorted his CV, found him some work experience, sorted help for his drink and drugs problems and even got him on some anger management support sessions with a local organisation.

Eight months after he started he finally got a job – “nothing special” but it was a start and the wages meant he could afford to come off benefits. Wind on just over 12 months and he had since been promoted twice and now managed a sales team of 10. 

Having shared his story he then said to me: “It is fair to say that you lot did a lot more than just get me a job. I changed as a bloke and found some pride and self-respect that I hadn’t accepted I had lost. My missus said I was a changed man and she had got back the one she married and my kids were no longer scared of me anymore and instead had a proper dad”

At this point tears rolled down the face of this tough, slightly scary looking guy and I am not too proud to admit they ran down my face too.

He then gave me the biggest hug, bellowed: “Thanks mate, thanks a million” in my ear and with that headed off.

Took me 10 minutes to compose myself before I went back into our office.

Although I knew it long before it was this experience that showed me loudly and very clearly the simple truth that what we do really does have the power to transform lives. Awesome stuff and the question is what is it about what we do that is so powerfully transformational.

For me it all boils down to 3 pretty simple things:

1. The power of relationships. 

Building a strong, trusting, honest, professional and supportive relationship with each individual is key. Everyone is different so what will ‘click’ for one person will be something very different for someone else. The very best performing advisers/consultants/coaches, call them what you will, are able to do this and find jobs for even the most challenging of jobseekers. Building effective 1-1 relationships with each individual jobseeker still remains critical for success – a truth that has definitely stood the test of time.

2. The power of leadership.

I have seen some amazing leaders over the years who inspire, focus, drive and enable teams to maximise impact and potential. I have also seen some terrible leaders and the huge damage they can cause. As we look to meet the coming challenges it will be essential to ensure we have great leadership right across the sector – nothing less will do.

3. The power of information.

 In my experience the very best organisations harness the power of information to ensure they can deliver the best possible service to each individual and the best possible results.

Everyone needs to know clearly and accurately how they are doing, why, what is working and what isn’t and why, who is the best performer and why, where are the challenges and why, how do we continuously improve, what is the best practice, what can I learn – the list is endless but having a strong, clear, accurate focus on data of all kinds and using that to inform and drive what we do is essential for maximum success.

So, as we move forward and start to deliver programmes and services to meet an unemployment challenge like no other we have faced we simply must ensure we fully harness these 3 powers.

Underpinning all 3 is the other essential for working in our sector…..passion.

What we do is far more than just a job - we deliver services and support to people often at their lowest ebb, feeling on life’s scrap heap with hope gone and scepticism rife. Passion for what we do is essential for enabling us to have the drive, determination and unrelenting focus to maximise the impact we can have on the lives of others.

After 38 years in the sector my own passion remains undimmed along with real pride in what we have done and can continue to do regardless of how big the challenge might be. I see that same passion in so many other people across our sector and for me it is the engine that needs to drive all we do.

As I said at the start…..employment transforms lives. Never has the need for us to do that for so many people been greater than now – so let’s all ensure we rise to the challenge like never before!

Andy Milton FIEP is the Managing Director of Rostrum Search.

Andy has been involved in the employment and skills sectors for 38 years and is a recognised employment Subject Matter Expert. He has extensive successful experience of bidding for and delivering publicly funded employment support programmes and has worked in the public, private, third sectors and for a groundbreaking PPP.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Annual Report of the Further Education Commissioner
FE Voices
This is a time of huge opportunity in Further Education (FE).Colleges
Technical education will be the rocket fuel we need to propel our economy
FE Voices
Text of keynote speech by @GillianKeegan, #Apprenticeships and #Skills
Now is the time to improve SEN-D home to school transport
FE Voices
Home-to-school transport is vital support for families raising childre
Spending Review 2020: Good marks on support to find work, more to do on raising demand
FE Voices
There were two big labour market priorities for the Chancellor today:
Let’s ‘build back better’ on post-Covid digital transformation
FE Voices
Speaking alongside Universities Minister at the Foundation for Science
Summer 2020 outcomes did not systemically disadvantage students
FE Voices
@Ofqual say GCSE, A level and VTQ students were not systemically disad
Measuring the Chancellor’s Spending Review against five key tests
FE Voices
#SR20 - @RishiSunak’s words ring hollow as less is spent on #Levelli
Women In STEM: Fighting the Stereotypes From The First Stage
FE Voices
The #STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics) industries h
5 steps to incorporate comprehensive skills training into your cloud initiatives
FE Voices
Research conducted recently by independent consultancy, Public First,
What Will Students Create Following Industry 4.0?
FE Voices
In 2011, we ignited The Fourth Industrial Revolution, scientifically k
Genuinely level up by giving skills powers to local areas, says think tank
FE Voices
New research from think tank @wearenewlocal and @FETforL finds: Local
Machine learning used for smart job market map to support people into work in uncertain times
FE Voices
@nesta_uk and @jpmorgan report: Mapping Career Causeways: Supporting w

Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5140)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page