 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Lifetime Skills Guarantee: £95 million for tens of thousands of adults to gain new skills from April

Details
Hits: 222
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
coffee & laptop

Tens of thousands of adults to gain new skills on 400 free courses next year, in the first major development in the Lifetime Skills Guarantee announced by the Prime Minister in September to transform the training and skills system. 

Backed by £95 million from the National Skills Fund, the new courses will be available from April to all adults without a full Level 3 (A-level equivalent) qualification and will open doors to new and better jobs.

The fully-funded courses, including engineering, health, construction, accountancy and conservation, will be available to adults without a full qualification at Level 3 (A-level equivalent) from April 2021 to help them gain in-demand skills and open up further job opportunities. 

Designed to help our country build back better after the pandemic, the qualifications in this offer have been carefully chosen to help adults improve their career prospects and meet the needs of the economy. They will be reviewed regularly so the courses offered can be updated as the economy changes. 

The announcement marks an important step in the development of the government’s landmark Lifetime Skills Guarantee, which will transform the skills system to ensure more people, no matter their age or background, can get the skills they need to progress in employment.  

The offer is backed by £95 million from the £2.5 billion National Skills Fund, which is financing programmes that both support the immediate economic recovery and help meet future skills needs.  

This funding will not only enable thousands of adults to gain new qualifications and access better job opportunities; a proportion will also be used to support providers to scale up their provision to deliver the courses and meet the needs of learners.

Boris Johnson 100x100Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: 

“Despite all our efforts, coronavirus is damaging the economy and putting people out of work.

"But I am determined to help everyone who has lost their job to retrain, develop new skills and find new opportunities.  

“The Lifetime Skills Guarantee will give thousands of adults across the country the chance to do exactly that – as we build back better after the pandemic.’ 

Gavin Williamson 100x100Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said: 

“As we recover from the pandemic, we are focussed on making sure that individuals and businesses can build back better than before. 

“Throughout our lives we may all need to boost our skills, or gain new ones. These free qualifications will help open doors to better employment opportunities for thousands of adults and support businesses to access the workforce they need to grow. 

AoC new report: Coordination, not competition is the way forward for post -16 education
FE Voices
@AoC_info has released a new report impact of competition on the post-
Graduate Coach Partners With Keep Britain Working
FE Voices
Graduate Coach is proud to announce our partnership with Keep Britain
Over a third of people on low incomes fear losing their job, warns new research
FE Voices
@CSJthinktank reveals severe financial stress on Britainâ€™s poorest,

“Our new Lifetime Skills Guarantee promises to help you get the skills you need at every stage of your life. I’d urge all those eligible to see what course they can take from spring next year and start thinking about their next steps.”  

Stephen Phipson 100x100Stephen Phipson CBE, Chief Executive, Make UK, the manufacturers organisation: 

“Industry will be pleased to see manufacturing and engineering related level 3 qualifications as part of this new offer. Protecting existing vital skills and providing people with an opportunity to learn much needed new skills is crucial.  

“It is also an important first step in supporting individuals on the pathway towards higher-level qualifications as we transition to a digital economy. These new opportunities will be critical in the months ahead for the manufacturing sector as we build a workforce fit for the future.” 

david hughes 100 x100Chief Executive of Association of Colleges, David Hughes said:  

I’m pleased to see progress in the roll-out of the new Level 3 entitlement as part of the Lifetime Skills Guarantee. The qualifications will help people to get the skills they need in the labour market emerging from the pandemic so it is great to see that essential services like child and social care have been included alongside engineering, agriculture, construction and many others. Colleges are eager to start work and begin planning ahead of delivery in the spring of 2021.  

“This breadth of courses is vital in supporting rural and urban economies to build back better. The impact Covid-19 is having on people’s livelihoods requires urgent action so we look forward to working closely with the Department to support the delivery of this new offer.” 

Stephen Evans LW 100x100Responding to today’s announcements on Level 3 qualifications, Stephen Evans, chief executive of Learning and Work Institute said:

"The Lifetime Skills Guarantee is welcome and it’s good to put some flesh on the bones. But the limited budget suggests the Government expects a limited take up. This is a good start, but we hope that it is a down-payment on a more ambitious approach to drive a levelling-up of skills after the pandemic

"Rather than a centrally-driven approach, we need to empower people and employers to choose the learning that works best for them. And alongside investment in level 3 skills, we'd be keen to see much greater support for learning at basic skills and level 2 to create a true ladder of opportunity.”

Jane Hickie 20Dec 100x100Jane Hickie, Managing Director, Association of Employment and Learning Providers (AELP), said:

“The latest announcements are a positive step and will help training providers to plan their provision for next April.  The inclusion of adult care on the qualifications list is welcome and vital in terms of attracting more home grown talent to the sector after Brexit.  But we can’t fail to hide our disappointment that hospitality and retail have been left off when these sectors are being hit so hard by the effects of the pandemic.

“Time is short for making the required funding available to providers and colleges but we hope that the ESFA and the MCAs take care to allocate it to providers with a good track-record of delivery.  In normal times, providers and colleges should be required to bid for this funding and the long-term solution lies in giving the individual learner the purchasing power for their level 3 entitlement via skills accounts.  Alongside the ‘carefully chosen’ qualifications, responding directly to individual learner demand helps minimise the risk of public money being wasted.”

kirstie donnelly 100x100Kirstie Donnelly MBE, CEO at City & Guilds Group, comments: 

“The Government’s commitment to offer adults without A-Levels funding for level 3 courses is a step in the right direction, but, given its aim is to boost skills in the post-Covid-19 economy – it is limited in scope and not nearly ambitious enough to move the dial on the UK’s lifelong learning lag.

 “As a starter for ten, by limiting this offer only to those who haven’t got a level 3 qualification, the Government is effectively ignoring the vast swathes of people who are losing their jobs within industries that have been decimated by the pandemic. These individuals need help to retrain and reskill to find work elsewhere and the offer of funded training could provide a much-needed lifeline. The priority for adult retraining right now is to get people back into work quickly and it’s vital the funding goes towards courses that will genuinely lead to meaningful employment in industries where there are real job opportunities. 

“And time could not be any more of the essence – so why wait until April? We know the end of March could mark yet another unemployment spike, so we need to fast track funding and open up opportunities in real-time. If we are to give the economy a fighting chance of recovery sooner rather than later, we need to act now.”

£43 million from National Skills Fund to expand pioneering ‘Skills Bootcamps’ 

The government’s plan to support people to upskill and retrain was also bolstered earlier this month by the announcement of £43 million from the National Skills Fund to expand the pioneering ‘Skills Bootcamps’ to other areas of England in 2021. 

The Bootcamps - which were launched in the West Midlands, Greater Manchester, Lancashire and the Liverpool City Region this autumn, offer free, flexible courses of 12-16 weeks to give people the opportunity to build up sector-specific skills and fast-track to an interview with a local employer.   

Registrations have now opened for courses in the Leeds City Region, Heart of the South West, and Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire which will cover Digital Bootcamps teaching skills like software development, digital marketing, and data analytics but also technical skills training in such areas as welding, engineering, and construction.   

Alongside the new Level 3 offer, the Lifetime Skill Guarantee will also include a Lifelong Loan Entitlement which will allow adults and young people to space out their study across their lifetimes and take high-quality courses in both further education colleges and universities. 

You may also be interested in these articles:

Four predictions for the future of work in 2021
FE Voices
As 2020 comes to an end, business leaders should reflect on the challe
AoC new report: Coordination, not competition is the way forward for post -16 education
FE Voices
@AoC_info has released a new report impact of competition on the post-
Graduate Coach Partners With Keep Britain Working
FE Voices
Graduate Coach is proud to announce our partnership with Keep Britain
'Exceptional measures' to boost fairness and support students ahead of 2021 summer’s exams and assessments - Sector Response
FE Voices
Students sitting exams and other assessments next year will benefit fr
Planned new model for making funding band recommendations for apprenticeships
FE Voices
@IFATEched Funding consultation update published I would like to start
Exams and assessments in the months ahead
FE Voices
How @Ofqual will set standards for exams and assessments to be fair to
Reasonable adjustments: positive conversations show that awareness and support for learners with various needs is growing
FE Voices
Scrolling through FE News, you may have come across our adverts for Th
‘Build the Future’ announced as theme for National Apprenticeship Week 2021
FE Voices
#BuildTheFuture is the theme for #NAW2021 the 14th annual National App
Is it time to rethink how we measure graduate career success?
FE Voices
As UK Higher Education professionals know, salary is often a prominent
FE Voices
We are all reeling from the impact of the pandemic, but single parents
Over a third of people on low incomes fear losing their job, warns new research
FE Voices
@CSJthinktank reveals severe financial stress on Britain’s poorest,
Radical re-working needed for the high needs further education system
FE Voices
The high needs system for further education is not working and require

Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Video Advert

Newsroom Activity

South Devon College
South Devon College has published a new article: South Devon College crowned with Workplace Wellbeing Award by Devon & Plymouth Chamber of Commerce 8 hours 37 minutes ago
James Patefield
James Patefield has published a new article: How Schools Can Combat Waste 8 hours 43 minutes ago
Sophie Bailey
Sophie Bailey shared a video in channel. 8 hours 51 minutes ago

- United Kingdom

#216 - VocTech Now: a response to support the vocational learning sector during 2020

#216 - VocTech Now: a response to support the...

What's in this episode? VocTech Now was part of Ufi's response to support the vocational learning sector in the UK during the Covid-19 pandemic. It...

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5162)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page