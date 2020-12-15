 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Employment rate continues to fall, but vacancies are beginning to recover

Details
Hits: 429
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

UK labour market: December 2020 

Early estimates for November 2020 suggest that there is a slight drop over the month in the number of payroll employees in the UK. Since February 2020, the number of payroll employees has fallen by 819,000; however, the larger falls were seen at the start of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Data from our Labour Force Survey (LFS) show a large increase in the unemployment rate while the employment rate continues to fall. The number of redundancies reached a record high in August to October 2020 although the weekly data show that while the level remains high there was a slight decrease in October.

Although decreasing over the year, total hours worked had a record increase from the low levels in the previous quarter, with the August to October period covering a time when a number of coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown measures were eased. The number of people temporarily away from work has fallen since its peak in April and May 2020. The number of people away from work because of the pandemic and receiving no pay has also fallen and levelled off in recent months.

Vacancies have continued to recover in the latest period but are still below the levels seen before the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Annual growth in employee pay continued to strengthen as more employees returned to work from furlough, but the estimated growth in average pay is also impacted by compositional effects of a fall in the number and proportion of lower-paid employee jobs.

Rishi Sunak 100x100Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, said: 

“We’ve been clear throughout this crisis that protecting lives and livelihoods is our number one priority. We’ve provided over £280 billion of support, including protecting over 9 million jobs with the furlough scheme and supporting millions of businesses to keep going with our loans, grants and tax cuts.

"But we know that, sadly, many people are already facing unemployment. That’s why our Plan for Jobs is also helping to create new jobs, including through our £2 billion Kickstart scheme and expanded apprenticeships and traineeships, to ensure nobody is left without hope or opportunity.”

Tony Wilson 100x100IES Director Tony Wilson said:

"Today’s jobs figures show that the labour market was starting to recover through September and October, but clearly remains far weaker than it was before this crisis began.  While the record redundancy figures will likely take the headlines, looking beyond this the employment rate is now unchanged for the last three months and the rises in unemployment are being driven by falls in ‘economic inactivity’ as more of those who were choosing not to look for work during the crisis started to do so again.  Perhaps most strikingly, in the last three months we’ve seen significant falls in employment for men – down by 150 thousand – while employment for women has risen slightly, driven by a rise of over 160 thousand in the number of full-time employees.  This may well reflect people increasing hours in response to their partner losing their job or income, as we’ve seen in previous crises; or the fact that women are more likely to work in ‘key worker’ roles particularly in health and care.

The Rise in Demand for Quant Professionals: Harnessing New Skills for the Future
FE Voices
The #FutureOfWork is changing across the global financial services ind
Weston Lateral Flow Testing College Pilot a go!
FE Voices
As a Principal of a large Further Education College in the South West,
Higher Education Transformation in this tumultuous year
FE Voices
Speaking to attendees of @Amazon Web Servicesâ€™ â€˜Higher Education T

"Looking ahead, today’s figures suggest that the labour market remained very fragile on the eve of the second lockdown with signs in the most recent vacancy figures that recruitment may have started to drop again in early November.  So while today’s figures could have been worse, they are also unlikely to get much better any time soon.  This reiterates the need to do all that we can to support a jobs recovery in the new year – in particular by ensuring that we can get a trade deal with the EU and can do more to boost jobs growth, hiring and support for the unemployed."

James Reed100x100James Reed Chairman of REED:

“With the latest ONS labour market statistics showing an increase in unemployment coinciding with the original end date of the furlough scheme, it’s clear to see the challenges the coronavirus pandemic poses for jobs across the UK.

“Having said many times over that the furlough scheme would end in October, the Chancellor’s decision to extend it has helped to keep many in employment and kept the ONS’s latest unemployment figures relatively low considering.

“The jobs market has been through one of its most turbulent periods in recent history, but in the face of adversity, the economy has shown great flexibility, dynamism and entrepreneurialism which have helped improve the economic outlook as we progress into 2021. As Brexit trade talks near a conclusion, the UK can draw on its experiences to make a success of our new relationship with the EU, regardless of whether or not we secure a deal from January 1st, 2021.

“I’m optimistic that we are moving towards a much better situation for jobs and, with the vaccine now being rolled out, we are a few months away from the economy fully opening up and a thriving jobs market once again.

“Looking at REED’s own jobs data from November, we saw the highest number of new jobs added to reed.co.uk since back in February. Every region from the UK apart from Scotland is seeing month on month increases despite the nationwide lockdown. If you are looking for work as we head into the new year, I urge you to be as open and flexible to any opportunities which may be available to you.”

Paul Naha Biswas 100x100Paul Naha-Biswas, CEO and Founder at recruitment tech platform Sixley, said:

“Today’s ONS unemployment statistics bring us back down to earth after the giddy heights of ‘V-day’ last week. And, while the end of the pandemic may be in sight, these figures serve as a further reminder that the economic emergency is still underway.

“Yet, as we look to 2021, there are plenty of reasons to be optimistic about the future. The economic impact of the second lockdown was far smaller than the last, and job opportunities are beginning to emerge across the country, which is unsurprising given the crop of experienced, talented candidates available.

“With more jobs available, we should all look out for relevant opportunities for friends or family and share these across our network. Anyone in two minds about doing this should remember that recommending contacts for roles can help them stand out in a crowded job landscape and reduce the investment of time and money for a business.

“As the country begins its long economic recovery from COVID-19, we should focus our attention on the labour market: working together and helping one another find work to alleviate the stresses and financial challenges of unemployment.”

kirstie donnelly 100x100Kirstie Donnelly MBE, CEO of City & Guilds Group commented: 

The latest unemployment data signals a worrying threat for the long-term health of the UK economy and jobs. With the unemployment rate rising to 4.9%, and redundancies surging to a record high of 370,000, worries over job security will mean a far from merry Christmas this year and more so a bleak outlook into the New year too. 

“These figures are just the tip of the iceberg of challenges that await in 2021 -  if we continue along the current trajectory, we will fail to shift the dial on this looming jobs crisis. If we are to turn the tide, we need to think completely differently about the support needed to help people who are at risk finding themselves jobless. This is not about reinventing the wheel, but allowing for the development of grassroots solutions, in regions across the country, to match skills to jobs and supply to demand in local economies. 

“This begins with helping people to recognise and leverage valuable transferable skills sets - for all of those that have lost their jobs due to Covid. The funding City & Guilds Group recently secured from NESTA will do exactly that - helping those displaced from their careers by the pandemic to be redeployed into new jobs within sectors which are experiencing growth.

“As we move into the new year, it is more crucial than ever to change tack and act now, if we are to avoid a whole generation of people being left behind.”

Stephen Evans Dec 2018 100x100Stephen Evans, chief executive of Learning and Work Institute, said:

“The sharp rise in redundancies is likely to be partially due to the anticipated end of the furlough scheme before it was ultimately extended. Overall, unemployment has risen sharply this year, although measures like the furlough scheme have limited the damage.

"The rollout of a vaccine gives hope for 2021. But the prospect of tighter restrictions early in the year in response to any Christmas virus surge suggests further trouble ahead. The likelihood of either no deal or a relatively thin trade deal with the EU is also likely to lead to an increase in unemployment while our analysis shows a sharp rise in long-term unemployment is already baked in for 2021.

"All of that means that the Government is likely to need to go further and faster. The Restart programme is due to go live in the summer, too late for the likely surge in numbers long-term unemployed in the spring. We urgently need more help for people to find work and employers to create jobs.” 

Estimates of employment, unemployment, economic inactivity and other employment-related statistics for the UK.

Documents

UK labour market: December 2020

Labour market in the regions of the UK: December 2020

Official statistics are produced impartially and free from political influence.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Careers Advice and Guidance rap - Share, Learn and Transform
FE Voices
Jon Chase has put together a Careers Advice and Guidance rap around th
Taking entrepreneurship to new levels across the UK
FE Voices
Taking an #entrepreneurial outlook to weather the perfect storm After
The Scottish College of the Future: Renew the post-16 education system to secure a more equal and green future for Scottish young people, adults and businesses
FE Voices
@CollegeComm launch the The Scottish College of the Future report As t
The Rise in Demand for Quant Professionals: Harnessing New Skills for the Future
FE Voices
The #FutureOfWork is changing across the global financial services ind
Universities across the UK are facing a mental health crisis - but is enough being done?
FE Voices
In an academic year filled with uncertainty, confusion and endless cha
AoC new report: Coordination, not competition is the way forward for post -16 education
FE Voices
@AoC_info has released a new report impact of competition on the post-
Graduate Coach Partners With Keep Britain Working
FE Voices
Graduate Coach is proud to announce our partnership with Keep Britain
Weston Lateral Flow Testing College Pilot a go!
FE Voices
As a Principal of a large Further Education College in the South West,
Lifetime Skills Guarantee: £95 million for tens of thousands of adults to gain new skills from April
FE Voices
Tens of thousands of adults to gain new skills on 400 free courses nex
Higher Education Transformation in this tumultuous year
FE Voices
Speaking to attendees of @Amazon Web Services’ ‘Higher Education T
Over a third of people on low incomes fear losing their job, warns new research
FE Voices
@CSJthinktank reveals severe financial stress on Britain’s poorest,
The Workforce Of The Future: Is employment law fit for purpose, post Covid-19?
FE Voices
#FutureOfWork - Paris Smith solicitors today (11 Dec) released a speci

Sponsored Video

Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Fay McFarlane
Fay McFarlane has published a new article: Elevating the Importance of the Early Years Education 1 hour 2 minutes ago
Abertay
Abertay has published a new article: How do I qualify as a Manual Handling Trainer? 1 hour 3 minutes ago
Chrissy Hatfield
Chrissy Hatfield has published a new article: What Courses Should You Study To Become A Brand Builder? 2 hours ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5173)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page