 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Kelly Metcalf – shares her top predictions for Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) in 2021

Details
Hits: 223
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Kelly Metcalf, Head of Diversity, Inclusion and Wellbeing at Fujitsu

Fujitsu’s (@fujitsu_uk) Head of Diversity, Inclusion and Wellbeing – Kelly Metcalf – shares her top predictions for Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) in 2021

London, 14 January 2021 – In January of this year, human resource (HR) departments were preparing for another year of pay gap reporting. This was set to be of key focus for organisations following the news that, in 2019, more than 150 of the UK’s largest businesses were still failing to meet boardroom diversity targets. It also came to light that Black, Asian and Minority ethnic employees are 90 per cent less likely than white employees to land a boardroom job at Britain’s top companies. Furthermore, the average age of a non-executive director in Britain’s top 150 public companies is over 60. And that information has called for drastic changes across each and every UK sector.

With a big mountain to climb, the coronavirus outbreak put a lot of pay gap reporting on pause overnight. The pivot to working from home ultimately changed the way all businesses operate and required authentic attention to employee wellbeing and safety – taking time away from other significant issues and making others a priority. As we move into 2021, organisations will need to better support employees on an individual basis to completely be themselves at work, thereby experiencing positive wellbeing and, ultimately, producing better results.

According to Kelly Metcalf, Head of Diversity, Inclusion and Wellbeing at Fujitsu:

“It’s no secret that more diverse companies perform better than their competitors. And, as businesses strive towards greater diversity and inclusion in the “new normal”, there are new priorities that HR departments need to be getting right first time.

“Senior leadership teams should be asking themselves whether their current wellbeing and diversity and inclusion programmes positively impact all their staff – not just pockets of individuals. After all, these aren’t disparate topics but interconnected – greater diversity and inclusion leads to improved mental health and wellbeing in the workforce. So instead of developing and implementing initiatives that benefit diverse groups alone, managers should be curating opportunities that benefit every employee.

“In a post-pandemic world where colleagues interact less, and challenges aren’t visible or easily communicated, everyone needs to feel included.”

In the face of drastic, widespread disruption, Kelly has outlined the top four changes she predicts for D&I in the coming year.

  1. Interconnection with inclusion and wellbeing

For years, many organisations put in place wellbeing initiatives, like yoga classes, meditation app subscriptions, team-bonding days, independent activities without considering how to integrate wellbeing into everything people experience at work. But, with employees isolated due to restrictions of the COVID 19 pandemic, businesses quickly learned that everyone’s personal circumstances were different and a much more integrated approach to wellbeing and inclusion was needed.

Education sector calls for teachers and education staff to get priority in phase two of COVID vaccinations
FE Voices
Education unions, associations and representative bodies have joined f
Vocational exams cancelled in February and March - Government must stop treating BTEC and vocational students as an afterthought
FE Voices
The Secretary of State for Education @GavinWilliamson writes to @Ofqua
Why complete transparency on remote education offerings from training providers must be accessible
FE Voices
With the ever-changing global climate, the impact of Covid-19 has see

In 2021 organisations need to move beyond putting different groups into boxes. It’s still essential to recognise diverse communities within a business but what we must also do is see people as individuals – much more than gender, sexuality, or race. Once businesses go beyond these themes, they recognise the whole person; making it individual centric. This focus on each individual, ensuring each person is comfortable to be completely themselves at work, is true inclusion. And we know that when people feel able to be themselves, this helps them to sustain higher levels of wellbeing. Hence, inclusion and wellbeing go hand in hand.

  1. Wellbeing remains high on the business agenda

The CIPD revealed that organisations choosing to proactively support the health and wellbeing of their workforce can lead to much more positive results, most commonly by improving employee morale and engagement (44%), providing a healthier and more inclusive culture (35%) and lowering sickness absence (31%). Covid-19 proved that what boosts employee wellbeing for one, may not work at all for another. People Managers have played a key role in supporting employee wellbeing this year – having regular check-ins with people, checking in with people on a personal level and not checking up on them. It is only through quality interaction between each person and their manager that organisations can ensure every individual is treated fairly and offered the right support for their circumstances.

To boost wellbeing and reap the benefits, the momentum built in 2020 must continue. Businesses need to continue providing individual support, recognising the essential role of line managers in this and having more open and honest conversations about individual wellbeing at work. They need to sustain a culture where people talk about wellbeing, leaders share their stories and all of this creates a ‘safe’ environment to encourage colleagues to come forward to seek support when they need it. Sustaining a focus on all of these things when we get back into a more hybrid work environment will be critical. 2020 was the catalyst that put wellbeing on the business agenda. In 2021, however, organisations need to continue to cultivate an environment where everyone can access the individual support, advice and networking opportunities to help them grow and succeed at work. Doing so not only has a positive impact on employee wellbeing, it also helps to ensure people exhibit more inclusive behaviours towards others.

  1. Sustaining flexible working and a greater emphasis on work-life balance

Covid-19 has normalised flexible working, and removed a huge amount of the previous stigma away from it. No longer is home working seen as an optional nice-to-have or not possible in many businesses, organisations and sectors. And it’s no longer a benefit for working mothers or those doing only certain types of job. Force of circumstance during 2020 means that, for many, they have realised for the first time that jobs can effectively be done remotely and people have quickly adapted. Now, businesses have a better understanding of the benefits and negatives of remote working; productivity has risen, work-life balance has improved, less travel has reduced environmental impacts and much more.

During the first five months or so, many employees maintained their productivity levels despite challenging remote working experiences. It was a chaotic time, but individuals were grateful to have support and flexibility from their employer. Now, as the vaccine is rolled out and we enter the next phase of COVID-19 restrictions, it’s important that we still acknowledge employees’ caring responsibilities and other needs and remain as flexible as possible in supporting these.

  1. Voluntary publication of the Ethnicity Pay Gap will significantly increase

The murder of George Floyd and global Black Lives Matter protests in the middle of 2020 caused many businesses to reflect on whether they were doing enough to drive racial equality. In the UK, employers have already been consulted about the potential introduction of Ethnicity Pay Gap reporting requirements. The outcome of this consultation is still to be decided and lobbying continues for this to be introduced as a legal requirement.

However, regardless of the legal context, it’s important that these events don’t become a  moment in time and that we continue the conversation and focus on driving racial equality – both at work and in society. This means, educating ourselves about the lived experiences of people of different ethnic backgrounds, educating managers and leadership teams, committing to clear actions and benchmarking ourselves using the Ethnicity Pay Gap.

Only 82 organisations published their Ethnicity Pay Gap in 2020 voluntarily (Source: Bird and Bird). We need to do more by keeping it front of mind and demanding that all organisations publish the pay gap so that businesses can measure themselves publicly.

You may also be interested in these articles:

VR and gamification are set to transform training and education in 2021
FE Voices
Why #VR tech is key to remote talent development and Learning From Hom
Classroom meets cloud: how blended learning creates the perfect concoction for better learning
FE Voices
Steven Hope, head of independent learning @LeedsCityColl, explores how
Education sector calls for teachers and education staff to get priority in phase two of COVID vaccinations
FE Voices
Education unions, associations and representative bodies have joined f
Vocational exams cancelled in February and March - Government must stop treating BTEC and vocational students as an afterthought
FE Voices
The Secretary of State for Education @GavinWilliamson writes to @Ofqua
Why complete transparency on remote education offerings from training providers must be accessible
FE Voices
With the ever-changing global climate, the impact of Covid-19 has see
I think the Chief Exec could be the problem
FE Voices
I was reminded the other day of something of a tiny incident I once wi
Student Loans Company are creating a new opportunity for customers to have their say
FE Voices
Honest and insightful feedback is key to creating a positive customer
Revealed: The striking similarities between shameful meal parcels and Government guidance
FE Voices
@UKLabour today (13 Jan) reveals that the Government’s own guidance
New £135M T Level Capital Fund to upgrade classrooms and to be used for specialist kit
FE Voices
@educationgovuk - New £135 Million #TLevel Capital Fund, to upgrade c
FE and Education Sector Response to the Covid-19 Vaccine delivery plan
FE Voices
The government has launched the Vaccine delivery plan against the figh
What's the best way to respond if your staff refuse to return to work because of concerns about coronavirus?
FE Voices
On January 4th the Prime Minister announced that England would go into
After a decade of deprivation, we need policies that prioritise recovery for families in poverty
FE Voices
@JRF_uk's annual report on poverty in the UK A new flagship report fin

Sponsored Video

Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Matthew Flack
Matthew Flack has published a new article: The executive education boom: a chance to reskill a population or a slippery slope to increased fraud? 11 hours 40 minutes ago
Jo Moriani
Jo Moriani added a new event 12 hours

Apprenticeship Funding Rules refresher FY20-21

Overview The ESFA Funding Rules should be seen as the bible for any organisation delivering apprenticeship training and receiving government funding...

  • Thursday, 04 February 2021 10:00 AM
  • Online
Jo Moriani
Jo Moriani added a new event 12 hours

What inspectors will be looking for when they inspect your...

Overview In the past, Ofsted has tended not to focus in detail on any part of a provider’s provision that is delivered online, preferring instead to...

  • Tuesday, 02 February 2021 10:00 AM
  • Online

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5236)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page