 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Keeping apprentices in work: employers have options they may not have considered

Details
Hits: 170
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Ricky Doyle is CEO of Practice Labs

@[email protected] shares some thoughts on retaining Apprentices during the pandemic

It’s a tough time at the moment and this is impacting on all of us, not least our apprentices – what’s left of them that is. Apprenticeship starts are at an all-time low, and colleges and other apprenticeship providers are really feeling the strain. 

Employers find themselves in a difficult position too. It’s not that they don’t want to support apprenticeships, but they may have been forced to lose some of their more experienced staff and there just isn’t the time or the manpower – not to mention the space necessary to comply with social distancing rules – to be able to fulfill all the requirements of the on-the-job programme elements.

But before laying-off or furloughing an apprentice, take a moment to think creatively about how they may be able to help your business be more productive – and expand their skillsets at the same time. For example, did you know that you have the option to trigger a ‘break in learning’ and redeploy your apprentices to different roles? Government guidelines concerning this can be found here (see page 7).

Redeploying apprentices to support the general business

At Practice Labs we have introduced a term we call DLU. It stands for 'distribute and level-up'.

Because everyone is at capacity with work, and our 2021 hiring plans are stalled due to COVID19 constraints – until life starts to resemble something closer to what we used to call normality – we’ve adopted DLU across the business.

This is how it works:

At executive level, we each review the non-strategic tasks we need to do and allocate those to our business area leaders. Our area leaders do the same and allocate some of their tasks to the heads of department, who in turn allocate some of their tasks to the most appropriate members of their teams. In each case those involved are leveling-up to take on a task that wouldn’t normally fall within their remit.

Those team members then consider which of our apprentices and/or our most recent hires would welcome the opportunity to level-up. For example, this might involve doing some desktop research for the customer care or business development teams, or collating a calendar of events into a spreadsheet for the marketing team. Where there are consistent gaps in tasks needing to be done in entry-level positions we create an opportunity for another apprentice in the business.

Of course, in order to complete non-familiar tasks, the apprentice may need some training, but we have found that our employees are more than happy to provide mentoring and support. After all, the apprentice is helping to reduce their workloads!   

Apprenticeship starts halved last year â€“ to really build back better we must focus on sectors and regions to stimulate skills recovery
FE Voices
For National Apprenticeship Week #NAW2021, Seetec Outsource Managing D
Launch of the Association of Apprentices
FE Voices
At a time where additional support for apprentices is needed more than
Sector Response to launch of new International Education Strategy, including details of the new Turing Scheme to replace the UKâ€™s participation in Erasmus+
FE Voices
Sector response to the International Education Strategy and the #Turin

Adopting a DLU approach has benefits to the apprentice as well as to the business.

For the apprentice it:

  • Involves tasks that can be completed remotely.
  • Improves their general functional skills.
  • Extends their skillsets.
  • Gives them new insights into the business, they would otherwise not have had.
  • Provides them with new opportunities to work with and get to know colleagues outside their immediate area.
  • Helps them build confidence.
  • Allows them to form a greater understanding of where their strengths (and weaknesses lie).
  • Provides them with purpose and variety – every day is different and they are learning all the time.
  • Removes the immediate pressure of end point assessments (EPAs).
  • Increases their chances of being employed at the end of their apprenticeship if they have been able to demonstrate an intent to learn and embrace new challenges.

For the business it:

  • Frees-up employees to focus on tasks that can’t easily be delegated.
  • Helps with succession planning – identifying those at all levels who are able to ‘step-up’ (and those who can delegate effectively!).
  • Allows the business to identify hidden talents an individual may have.
  • Improves productivity.
  • Produces potential new employees who can hit the ground running and have a greater understanding about how your business works.

So, before you make the decision to lose an apprentice, take some time to reflect. Is there another option open to you?

Ricky Doyle is CEO of Practice Labs, a digital competency hub that helps people gain the fundamental hands-on digital technology skills they need to be work-ready.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Embracing a new model of learning in a changing world
FE Voices
In its recent White Paper, the UK Government has rightly highlighted t
Apprenticeship starts halved last year – to really build back better we must focus on sectors and regions to stimulate skills recovery
FE Voices
For National Apprenticeship Week #NAW2021, Seetec Outsource Managing D
Launch of the Association of Apprentices
FE Voices
At a time where additional support for apprentices is needed more than
Changes in Employer Skills Demand Over the Last Year
FE Voices
In today's Shedding Light on the Labour Market, we take a look at how
Kickstart Generation: Sector Response to the Plan for Jobs changes
FE Voices
Writing exclusively today (4 Feb) for @FE News on the #PlanforJobs, @R
Eradicating long-term youth unemployment is a bold ambition, but one that we can and must achieve
FE Voices
Kickstart, Restart, more traineeships, the £2,000 Apprenticeships inc
Chancellor's commitment to the #PlanforJobs
FE Voices
It is great to see @RishiSunak so committed to his #PlanforJobs, leadi
EuroSkills Graz rescheduled for September 2021, but Team UK will not be competing
FE Voices
@WorldSkillsEuro and the EuroSkills Graz Organising Committee official
The Great Covid Career Pivot: A third of Britons want to switch careers, but many have no idea where to start
FE Voices
@cityandguilds launch: The Building bridges towards future jobs report
STEM Education in the New Normal: A Hybrid Model of Technical Education
FE Voices
#STEM education which primarily revolves around ‘Science, Technology
Sector Response to launch of new International Education Strategy, including details of the new Turing Scheme to replace the UK’s participation in Erasmus+
FE Voices
Sector response to the International Education Strategy and the #Turin
Five Things to Know About Employee Engagement in 2021
FE Voices
Employee engagement refers to the commitment and connection employees

Sponsored Video

Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5330)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page