Sector Response to Boris Johnson's Four Step Roadmap exit to lockdown 3

Details
Road map

@BorisJohnson set out his four-step plan to release England from lockdown 3 in the House of Commons today

The Prime Minister, Boris Johnson set out his four-step roadmap for England to move out of lockdown 3 in the House of Commons today (Monday 22nd February 2021). After 17.5 Million vaccinations have been administered to date, and every adult offered vaccination by the 31st July, the PM laid out his roadmap plans to be a 'one-way road to freedom'. 

Boris Johnson's four stage roadmap: 

Step 1 is from the 8th March 2021 -  two weeks from today, from school and FE Colleges will start with face to face teaching, including twice weekly testing of secondary and FE college learners. The PM highlights, that families and childcare bubbles will be "encouraged to get tested regularly" when schools and colleges return, he also confirms, that Breakfast and after-school clubs will also reopen and other children's activities like sport can restart "where necessary to help parents to work".

Step 2 from the 29th March - the rule of six, for outdoor meets with mixed households. People will no longer asked to stay at home, people must work from home where they can. No essential retail, hairdressers and gyms will open. Pubs and bars will also open outdoors. 

Step 3 from 17th May - limit of 30 people outside, and friends and family meeting indoors. Open reopen pubs and restaurants, theatres, hotels and sporting events will all be open. 

Step 4 - 21st June - Nightclubs open and limitations on people meeting.

These steps will all be subject to four reviews: 

First Review- Social distance and Facemasks - and will have an impact on working from home / returning to work

Second Review - International travel review by the 12th April 2021.

Third Review - Covid Status Certification review

Fourth Review - looking at the feasibility of major events.

Free workplace test kits until the end of June. 

The PM explained that Government will not pull the rug out and Government will protect jobs and livelihoods across the UK and Rishi Sunak will update these plans in the budget next Wednesday.  

In response to the Prime Minister's announcement, the Leader of the Opposition Keir Starmer, asked the PM for clarity as to whether teaching staff will be prioritised for Covid vaccinations as his first question, along with questions ranging from small businesses to the importance of schools returning.  

The PM responded to nearly all of Keir Starmer's questions, unfortunately, there was no more clarification as to whether teaching staff would be prioritised for vaccinations. 

So how did the Sector Respond to the PM's four-stage Road Map to easing Lockdown 3?  

Commenting on the Prime Minister’s statement confirming that all schools can open fully from 8 March, Dr Mary Bousted, Joint General Secretary of the National Education Union, said: 

“Today’s announcement that all pupils will return to English schools on 8 March demonstrates, again, that Boris Johnson has, despite all his words of caution, failed to learn the lessons of his previous mistakes. 

“Whilst cases of Covid infection are falling, along with hospitalisation rates, it remains the case, unfortunately, that cases are three times higher now than when schools re-opened last September. This fact, alone, should have induced caution rather than, in the words of Nadhim Zahawi an ‘ambitious’ school return which runs the risk of schools, once again, becoming, in the Prime Minister’s words on 4 January, ‘vector of transmission’ into the community.  This risk is greatly elevated because of the new variants of Covid which are significantly more transmissive. 

“Why has the English government not taken the same route as Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland whose cautious, phased approach to school opening will enable their governments to assess the impact a return to the classroom will have on the R rate and to make necessary adjustments to their plans.  

 “A ‘big bang’ school reopening brings 10 million people back into crowded buildings with no social distancing and inadequate ventilation.  The wearing of face masks by pupils and staff in in secondary school lessons is a welcome measure but it is not, on its own enough. The government has had two months to put extra mitigations in place to stop the growth in infection in schools that was seen from September to December. Where are the ventilation units for classrooms? Where are the nightingale classrooms? Where is the PHE testing which school leaders could rely upon to give more accurate results? It is no good political parties talking about these safeguards when they know very well that they have not been put in place and will not be put in place by 8 March. Words are cheap. Actions are needed. 

“The government must publish the science and the modelling which informs their unique school return plan. It should also make plans to protect vulnerable and older education staff who should be supported to work from home until their vaccinations take effect. 

“While schools and colleges will, as always, go the extra mile, headteachers should have been given the flexibility offered in the other nations to plan for a phased school return.  It would have been far better to take that time to plan and implement a successful and sustainable wider opening – which today’s announcement does not, unfortunately, guarantee.” 

 

 

