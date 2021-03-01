 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

New EPI study reveals the disadvantage gap in sixth forms and colleges

Details
Hits: 356
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
student

Disadvantaged sixth form and college students are three whole A level grades behind their more affluent peers, new @EduPolicyInst study finds 

  In the first ever study to measure the education ‘disadvantage gap’ amongst sixth form and college students, provisional findings show that across all qualification types,

poorer students are the equivalent of three whole A level grades behind their better off peers.

  • This significant gap in attainment is largely explained by poorer students already having lower grades at the end of their GCSEs. By the time they then start in sixth form or college, they are already trailing their more affluent peers.
  • Disadvantaged students then fall even further behind through sixth form and college, leaving them around half an A level grade behind better off students with the same GCSE results.
  • The disadvantage gap varies considerably across the country: poorer students are the equivalent of five A level grades behind in Knowsley, North Somerset and Stockton-on-Tees, while in parts of London there is no gap at all.
  • These new findings from EPI’s exploratory research have significant implications for social mobility, and strengthen the case for additional funding targeted at disadvantaged 16–19-year-olds, particularly following the severe disruption to learning caused by the pandemic.

A new report by the Education Policy Institute (EPI), funded by the Nuffield Foundation, finds that poorer students in sixth forms and colleges trail their more affluent peers by as many as three A level grades when taking qualifications at this level.

The new study finds that the disadvantage gap – the gap in educational attainment between poorer students and their peers – is substantial during the 16-19 education phase, with poorer students continuing to see far worse educational outcomes than their better off peers.

To date, most existing research on the disadvantage gap in education has focused almost entirely on the outcomes of pupils at secondary school level and below. There has been very little understanding of what the gap is after this age, for those older students enrolling in sixth form or college.

The EPI research, which is based on an entirely new, provisional methodology, brings into sharp focus the extent of educational inequality among older students at this critical period in their lives, just as they enter adulthood.

The disadvantage gap at this education phase is found to vary considerably across the country: poorer students are the equivalent of five whole A level grades behind their more affluent peers in Knowsley, North Somerset and Stockton-on-Tees, while in many London areas poorer students are level with, or even ahead of, their more affluent peers.

The 16-19 education phase includes students in England in sixth forms and colleges, and covers students taking qualifications including A levels, and vocational, technical and lower-level qualifications.

With poorer students shown to face further attainment losses at this phase, on top of those previously experienced in school, the new findings also provide evidence for the need for new interventions aimed at reducing the gap in 16-19 education.

To prevent disadvantaged sixth form and college students from falling further behind, researchers determine that there is a strong case for additional government funding for 16-19 education.

This targeted funding is urgently needed to address learning losses caused by the pandemic, which are likely to disproportionately impact the poorest, and will have likely exacerbated the already large disadvantage gap among students at this stage of education.

Education Secretary speaks at launch of digital learning review, discusses lifelong loans and the importance of the Turing Scheme
FE Voices
Speaking at the launch of the Office for Students' review of digital t
Timeline extended for external quality assurance transition
FE Voices
The timeline has been extended for the transition of the external qual
Chancellor's Skills Boost for #PlanForJobs: Greater flexibility and more cash for Apprenticeships and Traineeships
FE Voices
Chancellor @RishiSunak bolsters #PlanForJobs â€“ flexi-apprenticeships

Key findings

The disadvantage gap in sixth forms and colleges

Based on a new, exploratory analysis of the disadvantage gap at this phase, the research finds that:

  • There is a large gap in attainment, equivalent to almost three A level grades, when comparing (on average) the best three qualifications of disadvantaged students (those who had claimed free school meals in secondary school) and the best three qualifications of their non-disadvantaged peers.
  • For the very poorest sixth form and college students – those classed as “persistently disadvantaged” - who were on free school meals for over 80% of their time at school – the gap is even wider, equivalent to four A level grades.
  • There was no progress in closing the 16-19 gap between 2017 to 2019 and this is likely to now be worsened by the unequal impact of the pandemic on learning loss, along with the very different approaches to assessments seen in academic and vocational qualifications during 2020.

Which factors explain the disadvantage gap at sixth form and college level?

When exploring the contribution of different factors to the large gap at this phase, the research finds that:

  • A large proportion of the gap (39%) at the 16-19 education phase can be explained by students’ prior attainment at school (GCSE). Poorer students enter sixth form and college at a significant disadvantage compared to their more affluent peers, having on average, achieved far lower grades previously at school.
  • The type of qualifications taken by poorer students also explains a large part of the gap in 16-19 education (33% of the gap): disadvantaged students are more likely to enter fewer, and lower-level qualifications.
  • However, while poorer students’ previous level of academic achievement and type of qualification play a strong role in the gap at 16-19, socio-economic disadvantage may be contributing to these students falling even further behind during this phase. 
  • When controlling for student’s prior attainment and qualification type, poorer students are still shown to achieve poorer grades compared to their more affluent peers – around the equivalent of half an A level grade. This is significant, as it shows poorer students face an extra attainment penalty during the 16-19 education phase.

How does the sixth form and college gap vary across the country?

While on average, poorer students in sixth forms and colleges trail their more affluent peers by the equivalent of three A level grades, there are great disparities across England:

  • Poorer students are the equivalent of five whole A level grades behind their more affluent students nationally in Knowsley (5.4 A level grades behind) North Somerset (4.8 grades behind) and Stockton-on-Tees (4.7 grades behind).
  • In sharp contrast, in many London areas, poorer students are level with or even ahead of their more affluent peers nationally. The areas with the lowest disadvantage gaps in the country are Southwark (poorer students are 1.2 A level grades ahead), Redbridge (0.5 grades ahead) and Ealing (0.5 grades ahead).
  • Of the 20 local authorities in the country with the smallest 16-19 disadvantage gaps, almost all of them are situated in or around the London area, with the exception of Redcar and Cleveland (20th smallest gap).

­The full local authority tables can be found in the report here.

Commenting on the new research, Sam Tuckett, Senior Researcher at the Education Policy Institute (EPI), said:

“For the very first time, this exploratory research gives us a clear understanding of how disadvantaged sixth form and college students are progressing with their learning compared to their peers.” 

“Our findings demonstrate very plainly that deep-seated inequalities follow poorer teenagers from school through to sixth form and college, and continue to widen further compared to otherwise similar students, as they work towards their qualifications.”

“We know that to reduce disadvantage in education, policymakers need to intervene early in a child’s life, but this research underlines the need to also look at how we can tackle these gaps when students are at sixth form or college.”

“Given the enormous disruption that the pandemic has caused to learning, the need to offer more targeted support to poorer students at this important stage in their education is especially urgent.”

Natalie Perera, Chief Executive of the Education Policy Institute (EPI), said:

“The fact that poorer students are around three A level grades behind their peers, and in some parts of the country as many as five A level grades behind, is a very stark reminder of the high levels of educational inequality in this country.

“The vast majority of the government's funding to support Covid catch-up learning is for younger pupils in schools, but the evidence from this report shows that we need to see additional support for students in 16-19 education – particularly those from disadvantaged backgrounds, who we know have taken the biggest hit from the pandemic.”

Cheryl Lloyd, Education Programme Head at the Nuffield Foundation said:

"This exploratory research highlights how disadvantaged students fall even further behind their more affluent peers during sixth form and college. It is important for 16-19 year olds still in education to be fully included in measures taken to address the effects of lost learning during the pandemic. The government must ensure these students and 16-19 education providers have access to effective support during and following the pandemic."

Association of Colleges responds to EPI report on disadvantage gap in sixth forms and colleges

Responding to Education Policy Institute's report revealing the gap between poorer sixth form and college students and their more affluent peers, Chief Executive of AoC, the representative body for England's colleges, David Hughes said: 

“The EPI report confirms what we all know, that growing up in poverty or disadvantage impacts on educational achievement. That’s precisely why there is a pupil premium in schools. Sadly it stops at age 16, even though the impact of disadvantage does not. This analysis backs up our plea for a higher funding rate for 16 to 19 year olds and for an extension of the pupil premium to age 19. Young people in England’s school sixth forms and colleges have lower hours of teaching, less support and less enrichment than their peers in other countries, and less than those in private schools. That needs to change.

Colleges work hard to deliver great education and training to over 650,000 young people, and meet the needs of twice the number of disadvantaged 16 to 18-year-olds in further education colleges compared to school sixth forms. Sadly, the funding is not adequate, and actually reduces further for 18 year olds who might need a three year programme to achieve their ambitions.  

The government talks a lot about levelling up. Here’s a chance to show they means it, by boosting funding for the most disadvantaged young people so that they can be supported into good jobs or progress in learning.”

 

You may also be interested in these articles:

Education Secretary speaks at launch of digital learning review, discusses lifelong loans and the importance of the Turing Scheme
FE Voices
Speaking at the launch of the Office for Students' review of digital t
Timeline extended for external quality assurance transition
FE Voices
The timeline has been extended for the transition of the external qual
Chancellor's Skills Boost for #PlanForJobs: Greater flexibility and more cash for Apprenticeships and Traineeships
FE Voices
Chancellor @RishiSunak bolsters #PlanForJobs – flexi-apprenticeships
Sector Response to Boris Johnson's Four Step Roadmap exit to lockdown 3
FE Voices
@BorisJohnson set out his four-step plan to release England from lockd
ONS Labour Market Figures Feb 2021- unemployment rate over 5% and nearly 200,000 young people unemployed for over 6 months – Sector Reaction
FE Voices
The Office for National Statistics (ONS) Labour Market information has
New £700M Education recovery package announced for children and young people
FE Voices
New £700 million package launched by @BorisJohnson and @GavinWilliams
How the Pandemic is Shaping the Future of Education
FE Voices
Over the past year, the world of education has adapted to challenges t
Employability leaders at ERSA amplify call for Kickstart extension
FE Voices
@ERSA_news calls on @RishiSunak for a year’s extension to safeguard
Teacher assessed grades - Students will receive grades awarded and determined by teachers, with pupils only assessed on what they have been taught
FE Voices
Students will receive grades awarded and determined by teachers, with
Keeping our customers more up to date with revisions to apprenticeships
FE Voices
Earlier this month, we published our first revisions status report. Th
Seven things for schools and colleges to consider before 8 March 2021
FE Voices
@Helen_IMHRplus @IrwinMitchell shares seven things that schools and co
Tracking Employer Demand for Higher and Technical Skills
FE Voices
The recent Post-16 White Paper - Skills for Jobs - places significant

Sponsored Video

Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Aquayemi Akinsanya
Aquayemi Akinsanya shared a photo. 2 days ago

Instagram live not to be missed. February 28th at 19:30 GMT  to discuss about The Claudes SEN Law | Reform In UK Education System.

#TheClaudesSENLaw
... Show more
Aquayemi Akinsanya
Aquayemi Akinsanya 2 days ago

 ‘Young people are in danger of giving up on their futures and on themselves’

New @princestrust survey finds 1 in 4 young people feel ‘unable to... Show more

Aquayemi Akinsanya
Aquayemi Akinsanya 2 days ago

The figures are from a survey of 2,000 16 to 25 year olds, the first of its kind, conducted by the polling and research consultancy Comres on behalf... Show more

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5422)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page