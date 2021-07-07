 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

20 million lost training days risk holding recovery back as employers cut investment in skills

Details
Hits: 763

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 
hourglass and a sunset

@LearnWorkUK and @NOCNGroup- 20 million lost training days risk holding recovery back as employers cut investment in skills  

Action is needed to reverse falls in employer investment in training so that the UK’s economic recovery from the pandemic can be sustained. 

A new report by Learning and Work Institute shows that the declines in employer training over the past decade mean workers get 20 million fewer training days each year than if training had stayed at 2011 levels. It also shows that UK employers invest less per employee than many other countries.

Matching the EU average for investment per trainee would mean UK workers benefiting from an extra £6.5 billion investment in their skills each year. 

This matters because training and skills are pivotal to economic recovery from the pandemic, helping to improve productivity and linked to people getting pay rises. The evidence shows that more productive firms train more, and so it is worrying that this new report shows training fell most in sectors like retail and hospitality, where productivity is lowest. 

The research, produced with the support of NOCN, also lays bare stark inequalities in who gets training at work. Those with a degree-level qualification are four times more likely to access training than those with no qualifications. That means 1.2 million people who don’t have a GCSE-equivalent qualification are missing out on training each year because employers are less likely to invest in them than those with degrees. 

1.2 million people who don’t have a GCSE-equivalent qualification are missing out on training each year because employers are less likely to invest in them than those with degrees 

The Government invests directly in providing skills training, as well as setting the rules for the apprenticeship system and providing tax relief on businesses investment in training. But increasingly this is reinforcing unequal access to training, rather than tackling inequalities. 

For example, the apprenticeship levy system largely follows employer choices about who to invest in. The principle is that employers will make the most effective choices, but the result is that Government investment is increasingly following employers’ choices to invest in higher skilled employees rather than seeking to tackle systemic underinvestment in those with the fewest qualifications. 

Similarly, the new Lifetime Skills Guarantee, giving adults the chance to learn to A level equivalent, excludes qualifications in relatively low productivity sectors like retail and hospitality. An increase in skills in these sectors could increase productivity. 

The overall result is that Government policy is not doing enough to raise investment in skills in sectors and for people that could particularly benefit. 

These findings make clear the pressing need for greater action to increase employer investment in skills, particularly for those sectors and those employees currently missing out. This will require the Government to look at how to make sure its policy and investment tackle, rather than reinforce, unequal access to training.  

Preventing Apprentice Drop Out: Letâ€™s take action!
Featured Voices
#NoLearnerLeftBehind - Welcome to the first @FENews #Livestream in con
The value that Ofqual regulation can bring to the skills landscape
Featured Voices
Simon Lebus spoke at the Inside Government Apprenticeship Conference a
Call to boost apprenticeships following Covid drop
Featured Voices
Apprenticeship starts across England have fallen by more than 20% duri

Stephen Evans, chief executive of Learning and Work Institute, said:

“The best employers know that investment in their staff is key to success. But employers’ investment in training has fallen over the last decade and the lowest paid and those with the fewest qualifications are most likely to miss out. This is holding our economy back and limiting people’s life chances and the Government needs to do more to change this. This report should be a clarion call for greater action to increase investment in skills and level up opportunity”.

Graham Hasting-Evans, chief executive of NOCN, said:

“As a progressive educational charity with a social rather than commercial purpose, NOCN is focused on skills investment across all sectors and groups in the UK and internationally. L&W’s new report highlights not only how the pandemic has affected investment in training but also identifies pre-pandemic issues of inequality and declining employer investment for skills. Skills investment from employers and the government is critical to ‘building back better’ from the pandemic and reducing inequalities in access to workplace learning. We look forward to continuing to support the L&W with their research into possible reforms to the Apprenticeship Levy and taxation systems to help boost employer investment in skills and provide sustainable economic growth.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

Preventing Apprentice Drop Out: Let’s take action!
Featured Voices
#NoLearnerLeftBehind - Welcome to the first @FENews #Livestream in con
The value that Ofqual regulation can bring to the skills landscape
Featured Voices
Simon Lebus spoke at the Inside Government Apprenticeship Conference a
Call to boost apprenticeships following Covid drop
Featured Voices
Apprenticeship starts across England have fallen by more than 20% duri
Festival of Learning award winners showcase the power of learning and inspire others to transform lives
Featured Voices
The Festival of Learning (@festival_learn) award winners for 2021 have
How can we prevent apprentices dropping out and improve outcomes?
Featured Voices
Consistently high dropout rates for UK apprenticeships cast a disappoi
Ensuring qualifications alignment with the needs on the ground
Featured Voices
@TomBewick, chief executive, Federation of Awarding Bodies (@AwardingB
EdTech leader calls for greater diversity in our curriculum
Featured Voices
Emma Slater from @GCSEPod calls for greater diversity in our curriculu
Heidi Fraser-Krauss announced as new CEO of Jisc
Featured Voices
@HeidiFraskrauss is announced as new CEO of @Jisc. Current CEO, Paul F
The Importance of Place #1: Identifying an Area's Industry Strengths
Featured Voices
As we look to the future of the economy after a time of huge disruptio
In-Work Progression Report - Bosses urged to do more to help workers in low paid jobs get ahead
Featured Voices
@dwppressoffice - The In-Work Progression Commission calls for increa
One in eight young people are locked out of education, employment or training 5 years after leaving school
Featured Voices
#EMPSkills21 - @UKLabour slams @Conservatives’ “broken promises”
What are the changes to Covid restrictions in education settings - including bubbles?
Featured Voices
Further restrictions to be lifted from Step 4, including classroom and

Preventing Apprentice Dropout: Let’s Take Action!

Sponsored Video

Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

The Hart School
The Hart School has published a new article: Staffordshire school revealed as national award finalist for “outstanding” provision 1 minute ago
Coleg Cambria News
Coleg Cambria News has published a new article: College chef serves up fine dining at Wimbledon tennis championships 2 hours 45 minutes ago
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel shared a video in channel. 2 hours 53 minutes ago

Edufuturists Awards 2021

Edufuturists Awards 2021

Follow us on Twitter https://www.twitter.com/edufuturistsCheck out all past episodes at https://www.edufuturists.comSubscribe on iTunes...

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5860)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page