Nadhim Zahawi confirmed as new Education Secretary - Sector Reaction

You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk

Nadhim Zahawi has been confirmed as new Education Secretary in today's cabinet reshuffle.

Nadhim will be taking over from Gavin Williamson who has moved in today's reshuffle. Nadhim is Member of Parliament for Stratford-on-Avon, and was previously Minister for Business & Industry and COVID Vaccine Deployment. He was also appointed as a Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Department of Health and Social Care on 28 November 2020.

He was previously Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Department for Education from 9 January 2018 to 26 July 2019.

Nadhim was elected as Conservative MP for Stratford-on-Avon in May 2010.

Sector Reaction to Nadhim Zahawi's appointment as Education Secretary

In response to today's cabinet reshuffle, Chief Executive of Association of Colleges, David Hughes said:

"As the Secretary of State for Education during the most disrupted time in teaching and learning since the Second World War, it was always going to be a bumpy ride for Gavin Williamson. Despite that, he helped convince the Prime Minister and Chancellor that post-16 education and skills should be a priority. Colleges have a vital role in covid recovery, the new economy, levelling up and business success for the future.

"I have worked before with Nadhim Zahawi on apprenticeships and SEND and I congratulate him on becoming Education Secretary. I'm confident that he will continue the focus and commitment to further education and skills that has had a profound impact on policy-making in FE and begun to reshape the narrative around colleges, and those who study and work in them.

"Nadhim Zahawi knows the college sector well and I absolutely expect that he will pick up the baton and continue to champion colleges and their role in recovering from the pandemic and the levelling up agenda. With the Spending Review imminent, it’s imperative the new Education Secretary appreciates the need for investment in colleges to be able to deliver on the government’s agenda. Beyond that, the ongoing Skills and Post-16 Education Bill will also provide a key opportunity to help colleges deliver even better learning opportunities across the country.”

Stephen Evans, Chief Executive of Learning and Work said:

"Congratulations to Nadhim Zahawi on being appointed Education Secretary. With a long list of issues and a spending review just a few weeks away, he’ll need to hit the ground running. I hope that he’ll work closely with the DWP and other Departments to implement an Opportunity Guarantee so all young people are offered a job, training place or apprenticeship.

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Featured Voices The Prime Minister has completed a cabinet reshuffle today (15 Sept), Featured Voices Emsi have recently added an interesting new metric to our Job Posting Featured Voices Large businesses will be able to easily pledge funds to smaller busine

"I hope too that he’ll be focused on promoting lifelong learning, after the catastrophic declines of the last decade. To do that he’ll need to succeed in negotiations with the Treasury, but also think creatively about how we reform the apprenticeship levy, engage adults in learning, support career change, and so much more. I think his commitment to opportunity and apprenticeships is clear from his previous work, he’s in a great job to make a real difference and we wish him well."

Commenting on the appointment of Nadhim Zahawi as Secretary of State for Education, Dr Mary Bousted, Joint General Secretary of the National Education Union, said:

"The NEU congratulates the new Secretary of State for Education on being appointed to the most important position in the Cabinet. We hope that Nadhim Zahawi shows a passion and an interest in education and realises the power that valued education professionals have to transform the lives of young people.

"The Comprehensive Spending Review is in a matter of weeks. The new Secretary of State must be a strong advocate in Government for schools and colleges to be given the resources and funding they need to support education recovery for all children and young people. There can be no more important priority for the future of our nation. The money promised to schools to date is a small fraction of the amount judged to be needed by the Government’s former education recovery tsar. This must be rectified in the Spending Review if we are to make sure that no child is left behind after the pandemic.”

Paul Whiteman, general secretary of school leaders' union NAHT said:

“We welcome Nadim Zahawi to the post of Secretary of State for Education.

“Earlier this year, the Prime Minister declared that education was his biggest priority in the wake of the pandemic. The crucial task of translating the government’s rhetoric on education into reality now sits with the new Secretary of State.

“Alongside taking proactive measures to minimise disruption to education this winter, one of the most pressing tasks facing Mr Zahawi will be to ensure that the government now fulfils its promise to deliver a properly funded recovery package so that every pupil in the country receives the support they need and deserve. With the comprehensive spending review only weeks away, there really is no time to waste.

“As always, NAHT stands ready to work with the new Secretary of State and his department to ensure that every child receives the very best education possible.”

Commenting on the appointment of Nadhim Zahawi, Liberal Democrat Education spokesperson Daisy Cooper MP said:

“Gavin Williamson was the most incompetent Education Secretary in living memory, but with children having missed millions of school days, their futures hang in the balance.

"This reshuffle won't stop the rot to our education system caused by years of Conservative incompetence and neglect.

"Nadhim Zahawi has already shown he is completely out of touch with families after misleadingly claiming that parents would prefer to pay for free school meals. The new Minister could do with meeting Marcus Rashford to understand the harsh reality facing the most disadvantaged children.”