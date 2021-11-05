 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Empowering young people to take action on climate change

Details
Hits: 114
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Dr Alex Hope, Head of Department: Leadership and HRM and Associate Professor of Business Ethics

Climate change is affecting every country in the world, and we need to act now to protect our planet - not just for us, but for generations to come. It is the young people of today who will face the worst effects if we do not.

Our role as educators, is to elevate the voices of young people, giving them the tools and the confidence they need to actively address climate change – whether through education, technology, science, law or business.

As part of its strategy Northumbria University is committed to helping young people fight climate change and is continuing to develop a broad portfolio of sustainability initiatives – one of which is a commitment from our Newcastle Business School to put sustainability at the forefront of its curriculum.

We are one of 38 higher education institutions from around the world to be a United Nations PRME Champion School. PRME is a United Nations led initiative to embed Principles for Responsible Management Education in business and management schools. Its aim is to raise the profile of sustainability and equip students – our future business leaders – with the understanding and ability to deliver change for tomorrow.

Founded in 2007, PRME is the education arm of the United Nations Global Compact, the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative, which encourages businesses to commit to sustainability and share responsibility for achieving a better world. PRME has over 800 signatories world wide and is the largest relationship between the UN and Higher Education.

Business as a force of good

In 2015, all United Nations Member States adopted the Agenda for Sustainable Development which has 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) at the heart of the plan. These goals are an urgent call for action by all countries - developed and developing - to work towards ending extreme poverty, fighting inequality and injustice, and protecting our planet over the next nine years.

Businesses have an important role to play in implementing the SDGs. By working together with governments, civil society and citizens they can help create a more sustainable future.

Northumbria University is committed to sustainability and ensuring our students develop the knowledge, behaviours and skills to be confident, pro-active global citizens.

“PRME’s vision is to create a global movement and drive thought leadership on responsible management education. As a business school we have a responsibility to help further the world and change the narrative when it comes to developing future leaders. We have the ability to influence students with responsible and sustainable business practices and use business as a force of good.”

Will Quince launches Â£12 million Transformation Fund for Family Hubs
Featured Voices
#ImplementingFamilyHubs - Children's Minister @WillQuince addresses th
How can data apprenticeships build back greener?
Featured Voices
With #COP26 in full swing, @CambridgeSpark is joining the â€˜green tec
Further Education teachers will be required to integrate sustainability into their teaching
Featured Voices
#COP26: @NadhimZahawi is putting the fight against #ClimateChange at t

“Northumbria supports the UN’s sustainable development goals through our research, education, operations, campuses and partnerships. Sustainability is a core part of the University’s strategy and Newcastle Business School has embedded it across our taught curriculum.

Leading by example

Northumbria University is in the top quartile of higher education institutions which are embedding sustainability in their curriculum. It is the 4th most sustainable university in the UK (People & Planet, 2019) and came 50th in the Times Higher Education Impact League - a global league table ranking universities on their contribution to the SDGs- in 2021 out of over 1,000 ranked universities. In 2019, Northumbria won the National Green Gown Award for ‘Benefitting Society’ (2019) and it is committed to encouraging both its staff and students to live more sustainable lives.

Embedding sustainability

In addition to his work at Northumbria University, Dr Hope is Co-Chair of the UN PRME Climate Change and Environment working group, and a past Vice-Chair of the UK and Ireland UN PRME Chapter.

The Climate and Environment working group is assisting business schools by acting as a resource for all organisations who wish to embed climate change and environmental education into their teaching and training. It brings together academics and practitioners from over 20 different countries who have committed to taking action to promote climate change education and action.

One of its objectives is to share good ideas, best practice and innovative training methods on how to integrate climate change and other sustainability issues into management education and training within universities.

As part of this, Dr Hope recently spoke to UK university Vice-Chancellors on embedding sustainability and responsible behaviour in education at the Universities UK annual conference.

He said: “There is a huge push for tackling climate change and universities have a vital role to play. The UK government has pledged to support the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals and SDG 13, covers climate action.

“One of the goal’s targets is to improve education, awareness-raising and human and institutional capacity on climate change mitigation, adaptation, impact reduction and early warning – this includes primary, secondary and tertiary curricula. This means that schools, colleges and universities need to commit to teaching children and young people about climate change and ensuring it is embedded in the curriculum along with other environmental issues.

“Young people are driving the climate change agenda as they have been given more of a voice due to success of the Fridays for Future movement led by Greta Thunberg. We need to build on this to empower young people to take action to create a sustainable society and future for generations to come. As a PRME Champion School, we are leading the way in embedding sustainability in our curriculum and research, and I am proud that Northumbria is acting as a role model and exemplar of best practice to other higher education institutions around the world.”

Dr Alex Hope, Head of Department: Leadership and HRM and Associate Professor of Business Ethics 

Alex led the implementation of the PRME Initiative in the University’s Newcastle Business School.

You may also be interested in these articles:

How can VocTech improve numeracy in FE? | #VocTechFutures Episode 5
Featured Voices
It’s number confidence week and numeracy in the UK has once more hit
Will Quince launches £12 million Transformation Fund for Family Hubs
Featured Voices
#ImplementingFamilyHubs - Children's Minister @WillQuince addresses th
How can data apprenticeships build back greener?
Featured Voices
With #COP26 in full swing, @CambridgeSpark is joining the ‘green tec
We need specialised University courses to fuel the future of FinTech
Featured Voices
FinTech has skyrocketed in popularity providing an accelerated evoluti
Nigel Huddleston pledges to create and expand youth facilities and level up opportunities in left behind areas through the Youth Investment Fund
Featured Voices
#YWW21 - Nigel Huddleston's (@HuddlestonNigel) key-note speech to the
#FutureOfAssessment with David Gallagher | Episode 5
Featured Voices
In this episode, the latest in the series, host Gavin O’Meara invite
UN predicts 24 million new jobs with a focus on sustainable practice and enforcement could be created by 2030
Featured Voices
Sustainable Jobs: The Environment Takes Priority 2020 was a disaster f
2021 Autumn Budget: Five key takeaways
Featured Voices
Rishi Sunak’s Budget signals a significant step-change for the Gover
City & Guilds announce first female Chair - Dr Ann Limb CBE DL
Featured Voices
First woman appointed as Chair at City & Guilds (@cityandguilds)Ci
Parents are not stepping back from their children's education
Featured Voices
School was not out this summer! Parents want the best for their childr
Further Education teachers will be required to integrate sustainability into their teaching
Featured Voices
#COP26: @NadhimZahawi is putting the fight against #ClimateChange at t
Impetus warns against squandering new education catch up budget on unproven intervention
Featured Voices
Existing data fails to support lengthening the school day as a means

Sponsored Video

Was the Chancellor’s budget for FE a giant con? #SkillsWorldLive

Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

MIRA Technology Institute
MIRA Technology Institute has published a new article: North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College opens doors for adults during lifelong learning week 7 minutes ago
Best Apprenticeships
Best Apprenticeships 1 hour

Everything you need to know about level 3 apprenticeships.

www.bestapprenticeships.com/advanced-apprenticeshi…

West College Scotland
West College Scotland has published a new article: West College Scotland Scoops a Win for Digital Diversity at the Herald Digital Transformation Awards 2021 1 hour 22 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (6241)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page