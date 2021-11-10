 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Automotive apprentice working towards an electric and more sustainable future

Details
Hits: 122
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

As we move towards the end of COP26, we highlight the work of Luke Kwan, a product design and development apprentice. The work on his level 6 apprenticeship at Jaguar Land Rover involves moving away from fossil fuels towards electric vehicles. His apprenticeship has given him first-hand experience and a degree in engineering, and using all his new skills, he will help to create a greener future.

Luke Kwan
Luke Kwan, 21, from Manchester, is currently doing an engineering degree apprenticeship at Jaguar Land Rover in Gaydon.

After looking through all the options, the opportunity to do a degree apprenticeship was an offer Luke couldn’t turn down. Being able to work in a professional engineering environment while also learning the theory side of the work at a top-class university made the decision to join Jaguar Land Rover an easy one. He’s also been extremely impressed by the professional and personal development opportunities he has access to:

“Being at a company with a large early career’s population means there is a big community of apprentices, graduates and undergraduates which creates something akin to a university experience, just without the student debt!”

Luke joined Jaguar Land Rover at a time where the automotive industry is going through a huge transition with the development of new technologies and the move away from petrol and diesel to more sustainable alternatives. Luke’s work as part of the advanced product creation team means he has had direct involvement in developing these technologies with a clear focus on sustainability, not just by electrification but also through the materials they use. A role which helps Luke see how his decisions can affect vehicles launched in the future.

Luke is part of a small team that is looking at how Jaguar as a brand can reimagine itself to an all-electric platform from 2025. As a vehicle engineer, Luke looks at all areas of a vehicle, including body components, electronics, powertrain and materials. Other tasks include reviews with clay model designers and organising the creation of a fleet of test vehicles.

“Working at such an early stage in the development cycle means that I see the processes that are used to move a concept to reality. It’s really exciting to know that I have played a part in the development, and I can’t wait to see the reaction from customers in the future.”

As a small, very experienced and knowledgeable team, Luke has learnt a lot from them, which he says is one of the best parts about his apprenticeship. Luke says that he has been able to get involved directly with other teams like the marketing, finance and designs teams and that has opened his eyes to even more processes that are required to launch a new vehicle.

We need a new generation of climate-literate university leaders across the globe
Featured Voices
As global leaders convene at #COP26, Alex Halliday, Founding Dean of t
London Chamber of Commerce and Industryâ€™s Quarterly Skills Survey â€“ an FE perspective
Featured Voices
Speaking at the launch event of the London Chamber of Commerce and Ind
To level up, we must get more people into tech apprenticeships up north
Featured Voices
In 2013, I co-founded Ada, the National College for Digital Skills in

Luke thinks everyone should consider a degree apprenticeship. The chance to become a degree qualified engineer whilst earning a wage is what makes it a really stand out opportunity:

“I love that every day at work is different and the work I am doing is directly impacting products that will be launched in the future. The opportunity to help reimagine such a prestigious brand comes along once in a career, and I am so grateful that I have been given the chance to contribute.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

We need a new generation of climate-literate university leaders across the globe
Featured Voices
As global leaders convene at #COP26, Alex Halliday, Founding Dean of t
London Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Quarterly Skills Survey – an FE perspective
Featured Voices
Speaking at the launch event of the London Chamber of Commerce and Ind
VocTech in Rural Applications | #VocTechFutures Episode 6
Featured Voices
Ufi’s VocTech Challenge White Paper identified one of the key potent
Green Skills | #FutureOfAssessment Episode 6
Featured Voices
Dream in Green – putting climate change at the heart of educationWit
#AntiRacismInAction: West Midlands | Episode 6
Featured Voices
By the BFELG: #AntiRacismInAction: West Midlands with Janak Patel, BFE
Empowering young people to take action on climate change
Featured Voices
Climate change is affecting every country in the world, and we need to
Will Quince launches £12 million Transformation Fund for Family Hubs
Featured Voices
#ImplementingFamilyHubs - Children's Minister @WillQuince addresses th
How can data apprenticeships build back greener?
Featured Voices
With #COP26 in full swing, @CambridgeSpark is joining the ‘green tec
To level up, we must get more people into tech apprenticeships up north
Featured Voices
In 2013, I co-founded Ada, the National College for Digital Skills in
The Next Step: Five Arqiva Grads and Apprentices on Post-Education Choices
Featured Voices
The pandemic has had a huge impact on industries and supply chains acr
This is an exciting time to be involved in careers outreach for the science industry
Featured Voices
Why careers outreach in science is ready for switching up Over the las
Further Education teachers will be required to integrate sustainability into their teaching
Featured Voices
#COP26: @NadhimZahawi is putting the fight against #ClimateChange at t

VocTech in Rural Applications #VocTechFutures Episode 6

Sponsored Video

Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (6251)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page