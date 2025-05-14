University inspires future scientists at Salters’ Festival of Chemistry

The University of Sunderland hosted this year’s prestigious Salters’ Festival of Chemistry for the north-east welcoming more than 80 pupils from nine different schools across the region.

The Salters’ Festivals of Chemistry are an initiative of The Salters’ Institute, whose aim is to promote the appreciation of chemistry and related sciences amongst 14 to 16-year-olds, encouraging them to ‘Discover Chemistry’ and see how it can be a pathway to many careers.

The Festival at the University of Sunderland is one of a series of festivals which are taking place at universities and colleges throughout the UK between April and September 2025.

Year 10 and Year 11 pupils enjoyed two fun-packed ‘Discovery Days’ at the University’s City Campus on Thursday 8 May and Friday 9 May.

The University’s School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences and the Pharmaceutical Sciences team provided a range of activities, including a laboratory experiment where pupils made their own sample of aspirin from a natural product found in willow bark.

There was also a careers panel with a Q&A featuring representatives from Proctor & Gamble, Lianhetech Europe, Onyx Scientific, Sterling Pharma Solutions Ltd and Northumbria University.

Dr Mark Gray, Professor of Medicinal Chemistry at the University of Sunderland was keynote speaker and gave a lecture on his main research area, the development of rapid and accurate diagnostics to help clinicians choose the right antibiotics for treating infections quickly.

Dr Gray said:

“I am delighted that the University of Sunderland was asked to host this prestigious event for the first time.

“Hopefully, it has inspired these budding young scientists by showing them how the chemistry that they are already learning about is only a few small steps away from topics at the forefront of medical science and that they themselves could make a real difference in only a few years’ time.”

Dr Satya Varanasi teaches science and coordinates STEM events for the science department at North Durham Academy, one of the schools attending the Festival.

Dr Varanasi said:

“Our students had the fantastic opportunity to synthesise aspirin and characterise it. They did fantastically well completing work that was well beyond the GCSE curriculum; they gained a great insight into University level skills.

“Our attendees both students and staff also thoroughly enjoyed a really insightful talk from Prof. Mark Gray about his work using pH and fluorescence to identify bacteria. It was very interesting to learn about his experience allowing healthcare professionals to identify a patient with bacteria in their blood, before they develop full sepsis.

“Our students were immediately hooked with the real-life links to medicinal chemistry, and their current work in science. This experience proved invaluable in building students’ confidence and application of their lab skills, whilst also presenting a variety of pathways to the wonderful careers in chemistry.”

Dr Liam Thomas, Head of Education at the Salters’ Institute, said:

“The Salters’ Institute’s Festivals of Chemistry encourage learners to ‘Discover Chemistry’, explore the subject, and see how it can be a pathway to many careers.

“Over the last two days the University of Sunderland has provided a wonderful opportunity for young people to take part in hands-on practical chemistry experiments in their university laboratories.

“We are proud of our collaboration with the University of Sunderland, as it plays an important role in inspiring future scientists.”