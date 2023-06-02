New podcast to showcase careers and life stories of University of Salford alumni

A new official podcast from the University of Salford will celebrate the achievements and bring wider recognition of our outstanding alumni.

Talking Salford is a new staff-student venture that will feature in-depth interviews with some of the University’s most interesting alumni as we dig deep into their time at Peel Park and learn how it set them up for theircareers.

The fortnightly series is recorded in the recording studios of the New Adelphi Building and in the radio studios at the MediaCity campus. The production is a collaboration between staff and students with the series’ first four episodes produced and edited by current Salford students.

Each episode is also filmed and will be available to watch in full via the University’s official YouTube channel with all episodes edited and shot by current students.

Hannah Burchell, Director of Communications, Marketing and External Relations at the University of Salford, said;

“The University of Salford has some outstanding alumni and this new podcast will act as an innovative way to bring their stories to life and showcase the fantastic career that a degree at Salford can unlock.

“We are very excited to be launching this new staff-student venture that will not just showcase the quality and range of what you can study here at Salford but also provide our current, former and even future students with the unique opportunity to hear how some of our top graduates found success in their chosen fields.”

Over the series, the podcast will interview members of our alumni community from across the University’s four schools over the last few decades, covering the creative industries, politics, business, economics, science, health and society.

The first guest is freelance journalist and neurodiversity consultant, Nick Ransom, who discusses how he coped with finding out he was autistic in his second year at Salford and why he formed the 900-member strong Neurodiversity Media Community after graduating.

The Talking Salford podcast will be available every other Friday on all podcast platforms including Spotify, Acast, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Amazon Music. The first episode can be listened to here.

