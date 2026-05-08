Chesterfield FC and University of Derby sign strategic partnership to power talent and opportunity

Promotion-chasing Chesterfield FC has teamed up with the University of Derby in a new partnership opening the doors for students to gain unrivalled access and industry experience within the Club.

The collaboration will offer hands-on opportunities for students that go beyond the classroom, including work experience placements, live project briefs and behind-the-scenes access to the club.

Students and graduates will also benefit from direct routes to opportunities at the club, further strengthening the link between education and the professional sports industry.

The Strategic Partnership Agreement follows the University’s announcement of a series of career-focused degree programmes, now available for the first time at St Helena, its Chesterfield site.

These courses are designed to equip students with in-demand skills, supporting both school leavers and working professionals to access flexible, industry-relevant routes into employment and career progression.

The new programmes, which are available to study from September 2026, include undergraduate courses in Business Management and Marketing, Sport Therapy and Rehabilitation, Sports Nutrition and Health, Adult and Mental Health Nursing. The University has also launched a Foundation Pathways Programme in Chesterfield, aimed at those who have been out of education for a while to progress onto a degree.

All students enrolled on these new courses starting in September 2026 will be able to benefit from the opportunities delivered through the Strategic Partnership.

Professor Kathryn Mitchell CBE DL, Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive at the University of Derby, said:

“This strategic partnership with Chesterfield Football Club brings together two organisations with strong civic roots and a shared commitment to developing talent and opportunity. It reflects our ambition to work closely with industry to shape education that responds directly to employer need and regional growth.

“Through this collaboration, our students will gain valuable exposure to professional practice within a high‑performing sporting environment, building the experience, insight and networks that will support their future careers. It is a partnership that will benefit our students, the Club and the wider Chesterfield community.”

John Croot, CEO of Chesterfield FC, said:

“We are delighted to enter this strategic partnership with the University of Derby, which marks an exciting step forward for the Club and the town. As a club with a long history and strong community focus, we are committed to playing an active role in developing skills, opportunity and aspiration across the region.

“This collaboration will provide meaningful pathways for students to engage with a professional football club, while allowing us to benefit from fresh thinking, talent and expertise. Together, we can create opportunities that support individual progression and contribute to the social and economic success of Chesterfield.”