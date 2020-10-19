 
Mercer announces Achim Lüder as new Chief People Officer

Achim Lüder, Chief People Officer, Mercer

@UKMercer, has announced Achim Lüder as its new Chief People Officer.

Mercer, a business of Marsh & McLennan, believes in building brighter futures by redefining the world of work, reshaping retirement and investment outcomes, and unlocking real health and well-being.

 

Based in Frankfurt, Germany, Mr. Lüder is responsible for driving Mercer’s global people strategy, including building a diverse workforce and inclusive environment for over 25,000 colleagues across 44 countries.

He reports to Carmen Fernandez, Marsh & McLennan’s incoming Chief Human Resources Officer and joins the Mercer Executive Leadership Team led by Martine Ferland, President and CEO of Mercer and Vice Chair, Marsh & McLennan.

Throughout his 15-year tenure at Mercer, Mr. Lüder has held a number of senior leadership positions. Most recently the CEO of Mercer Germany, his previous roles include Leader of the Central and Eastern Europe region, COO of the EMEA retirement business and CFO of the EMEA region. Starting his career as an auditor with KPMG in 1994, Mr. Lüder also worked as a CFO at a start-up company and as a sales director for a venture capital firm prior to joining Mercer. Mr Lüder has a master's degree in business administration from the University of Tübingen, Germany.

“We are delighted to announce Achim as our new Chief People Officer. He brings real passion for the success of our colleagues and a deep knowledge of our business to the role,” said Ms. Ferland.

“During his time at Mercer, Achim has honed his understanding of our culture, our business and what makes our people successful. He leads with a combination of clear strategy, care for colleagues and clients, and strong execution focus – ideal capabilities as we reinvent to be successful in an evolving ‘new normal’.  With change comes new opportunity, and how we enable all of our colleagues to be part of the journey has never been more important.”

Mr. Lüder is succeeded in his role as CEO of Mercer Germany by Norman Dreger. Since beginning his career in Mercer Canada over two decades ago, Mr. Dreger has held various leadership roles, most recently as leader of Mercer’s Multinational Client Segment for the International Region.  Based in Germany since 2001, Mr. Dreger brings extensive international experience and a deep knowledge of the German market to the role. 

Mr. Lüder replaces Marcelo Modica, who has left the company after eight years.

