Numbers of people joining the Work Programme, participants achieving defined periods in work and participants completing the programme.

Work Programme statistical summary: data to June 2020

Ref: ISBN 978-1-78659-256-9HTML

Tables: Work Programme statistics to June 2020

ODS, 92.8KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

This is the final release of these statistics.

Read about what’s included in the statistics and how they are produced in the background information note.

Published 30 September 2020
Last updated 5 October 2020 + show all updates

  1. Revised section 7 of 'Work Programme statistical summary: data to June 2020'. Correction of a factual error in the narrative, no figures have been adjusted.

  2. First published.

