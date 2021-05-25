Attendance in education settings since Monday 23 March 2020 and early years settings since Thursday 16 April 2020.

Documents

Attendance in education and early years settings during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak: 23 March 2020 to 20 May 2021

https://explore-education-statistics.service.gov.uk/find-statistics/attendance-in-education-and-early-years-settings-during-the-coronavirus-covid-19-outbreak/2021-week-21

Details

Between March 2020 and the end of the summer term, early years settings, schools and colleges were asked to limit attendance to reduce transmission of coronavirus (COVID-19). From the beginning of the autumn term schools were asked to welcome back all pupils to school full-time. From 5 January 2021, schools were asked to provide on-site education for vulnerable children and children of critical workers only.

The data on explore education statistics shows attendance in education settings since Monday 23 March 2020, and in early years settings since Thursday 16 April 2020. The summary explains the responses for a set time frame.

The data is collected from a daily education settings status form and a weekly local authority early years survey.

Previously published data and summaries are available at attendance in education and early years settings during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Accessing your personal learning record
Resources
Information for learners and parents about their personal learning rec
Dedicated government team to protect researchers' work from hostile activity
Resources
Advisers will promote government advice on security-related topics, su
GCSE, AS and A level: Autumn and November 2020 exam series
Resources
Main trends related to entries, certificates, requests for modified pa

Published 25 May 2021