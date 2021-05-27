Analysis of post-16 education and labour market activities and outcomes based on different socioeconomic, demographic and education factors.

Post-16 education and labour market activities, pathways and outcomes (LEO)

Technical report for education and labour market pathways of individuals (LEO)

Main activity tables

Earnings tables

This research uses Longitudinal Education Outcomes (LEO) data to carry out analysis of over 3.6 million individuals doing their GCSEs between 2002 and 2007.

The analysis makes comparisons using the following background ‘characteristics’:

  • free school meals (FSM) eligibility
  • special educational needs (SEN) status
  • gender
  • ethnicity
  • first language
  • key stage 4 attainment
  • school type
  • region

It also observes how these differ for different education levels, doing comparisons of:

  • graduates and non-graduates
  • level 3 or above and level 2 or below
Published 27 May 2021