The Secretary of State does not make these decisions themself. They are made by a senior official on the recommendation of an independent panel.

Teacher’s name: Mr Matthew Sides

Teacher reference number: 3773801

Teacher’s date of birth: 18 March 1993

Location teacher worked: Hartlepool, north east England

Date of professional conduct panel: 29 July 2021

Outcome type: prohibition order

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with The Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel was convened to consider the case of Mr Matthew Sides, formerly employed in Hartlepool, north east England .

Published 5 August 2021