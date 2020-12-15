What Courses Should You Study To Become A Brand Builder?

The e-commerce world has turned branding into a specialism of its own, with new trends such as mobile shopping being decisive for the majority (59%) of buyers. Over half of all consumers surveyed by Think with Google (2019) said that they used Google to research items of interest prior to making a purchase. Global B2C e-commerce sales are expected to reach £3.8 trillion in 2021, indicating the competitive, ever-changing role of modern branding and marketing teams. If in the past, those wishing to work in branding typically completed a general marketing degree, these days, specialist posts such as that of Brand Manager are giving rise to dedicated courses centred exclusively on influencing a target market’s perception of a particular brand.
Brand Management Courses In Europe
In the UK, various universities are offering specialist degrees in branding. Just a few well reputed institutions include Middlesex University London (teaching advertising, public relations and branding), Plymouth University (brand and design management), and Nottingham Trent University (branding and advertising or branding and identity). If you are interested in studying abroad, check out branding courses offered at the Rennes School of Business in France, Lund University in Sweden, and the Brand University of Applied Sciences in Hamburg, Germany.
Key Subjects Learned
When studying for a degree in branding, you can look forward to learning the basics (such as the basics of brand management and communication, campaigning and crossmedia, advertising psychology, performance marketing and social media). However, you can also expect to gain insider knowledge on key trends dominating branding as a whole. For instance, digital branding is centred on diversity more than it has ever been. It is easy to see how brands like Stella McCartney, Dove, and Birdsong London are empowering customers by working with a diverse selection of models and keeping photos as they are, without the use of Photoshop. Of course, diversity goes beyond the actual online or print campaigns brand managers select. It extends to building a truly diverse marketing team - one that is capable of understanding different cultures, nuances of language, and interests of different minority and diverse groups.
Postgraduate Courses
If you are keen on establishing yourself as an authority in branding, you might consider completing a Master’s programme. There are various to choose from, including an MA in Fashion: Branding & Creative Communication at the Cambridge School of Visual & Performing Arts; an MSc in Luxury Brand Marketing at the British School of Fashion; and an MA in Design, Innovation & Brand Management at the University of the Creative Arts. Many postgraduate courses allow students to really hone in on specific industries - including fashion, luxury and the arts. Completing a Master’s or even a Doctorate in branding is of interest to marketing specialists who may already have completed a degree in a related field, but who wish to head the branding department of a company’s marketing team.
Branding has become a discrete and important part of marketing, with statistics indicating that more and more customers are only interested in dealing with trusted, authentic brands. Knowing how to find and connect with audiences and to tailor everything from web content to visuals to them is vital for companies wishing to stay at the top of their game. Postgraduate courses are an excellent way to bridge the gap between general marketing and highly specialised branding degrees.