 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

What Courses Should You Study To Become A Brand Builder?

Details
Hits: 108
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

The e-commerce world has turned branding into a specialism of its own, with new trends such as mobile shopping being decisive for the majority (59%) of buyers. Over half of all consumers surveyed by Think with Google (2019) said that they used Google to research items of interest prior to making a purchase. Global B2C e-commerce sales are expected to reach £3.8 trillion in 2021, indicating the competitive, ever-changing role of modern branding and marketing teams. If in the past, those wishing to work in branding typically completed a general marketing degree, these days, specialist posts such as that of Brand Manager are giving rise to dedicated courses centred exclusively on influencing a target market’s perception of a particular brand.

Brand Management Courses In Europe

In the UK, various universities are offering specialist degrees in branding. Just a few well reputed institutions include Middlesex University London (teaching advertising, public relations and branding), Plymouth University (brand and design management), and Nottingham Trent University (branding and advertising or branding and identity). If you are interested in studying abroad, check out branding courses offered at the Rennes School of Business in France, Lund University in Sweden, and the Brand University of Applied Sciences in Hamburg, Germany. 

Key Subjects Learned

When studying for a degree in branding, you can look forward to learning the basics (such as the basics of brand management and communication, campaigning and crossmedia, advertising psychology, performance marketing and social media). However, you can also expect to gain insider knowledge on key trends dominating branding as a whole. For instance, digital branding is centred on diversity more than it has ever been. It is easy to see how brands like Stella McCartney, Dove, and Birdsong London are empowering customers by working with a diverse selection of models and keeping photos as they are, without the use of Photoshop. Of course, diversity goes beyond the actual online or print campaigns brand managers select. It extends to building a truly diverse marketing team - one that is capable of understanding different cultures, nuances of language, and interests of different minority and diverse groups. 

Postgraduate Courses

If you are keen on establishing yourself as an authority in branding, you might consider completing a Master’s programme. There are various to choose from, including an MA in Fashion: Branding & Creative Communication at the Cambridge School of Visual & Performing Arts; an MSc in Luxury Brand Marketing at the British School of Fashion; and an MA in Design, Innovation & Brand Management at the University of the Creative Arts. Many postgraduate courses allow students to really hone in on specific industries - including fashion, luxury and the arts. Completing a Master’s or even a Doctorate in branding is of interest to marketing specialists who may already have completed a degree in a related field, but who wish to head the branding department of a company’s marketing team.

Career Considerations: A Day in the Life of a Project Manager
Careers Information on AJS
Very few of us know what career we want to pursue while weâ€™re still
Plugging the STEM Gap in Subsea Engineering
Careers Information on AJS
Subsea engineering is one of the UKâ€™s main global strengths. Accordi
Abintegro redefines how employers recruit early talent
Careers Information on AJS
Abintegro, the UKâ€™s leading student career development platform, ann

Branding has become a discrete and important part of marketing, with statistics indicating that more and more customers are only interested in dealing with trusted, authentic brands. Knowing how to find and connect with audiences and to tailor everything from web content to visuals to them is vital for companies wishing to stay at the top of their game. Postgraduate courses are an excellent way to bridge the gap between general marketing and highly specialised branding degrees.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Engineering Courses are now available online to make easy and convenient for long-distance students
Careers Information on AJS
Compared to attending a college or university to qualify in a class, t
Why You Haven’t Missed the Boat on Apprenticeships After 30
Careers Information on AJS
It's never too late to learn a new skill. Many people feel stuck in a
How Gaining a Higher Education Can Impact Your Future Career
Careers Information on AJS
Building a successful career is something that can take decades to acc
Digital Media Offers Opportunities To New Journalists, But Challenges, Too
Careers Information on AJS
Making a career out of journalism was once bound by a person’s abili
Career Considerations: A Day in the Life of a Project Manager
Careers Information on AJS
Very few of us know what career we want to pursue while we’re still
Quantity Surveyor Course Distance Learning
Careers Information on AJS
Quantity surveyor course provides qualifications to an individual to b
The College of Haringey, Enfield and North East London (CONEL) launch accounting apprenticeships and careers conference #MakeYourFutureCount
Careers Information on AJS
Save the date to kick-start your career in AccountancyStrong numeracy
The UK’s engineering talent shortage #TEWeek19
Careers Information on AJS
Why a career in engineering could be for youThe UK’s engineering and
Plugging the STEM Gap in Subsea Engineering
Careers Information on AJS
Subsea engineering is one of the UK’s main global strengths. Accordi
Abintegro redefines how employers recruit early talent
Careers Information on AJS
Abintegro, the UK’s leading student career development platform, ann
5 Ways to Broaden Your Academic Horizons
Careers Information on AJS
It seems that the highest paying jobs on the market are those that req
The Benefits of a Gap Year
Careers Information on AJS
Many seniors in high school are forced to face an inevitable question

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Chrissy Hatfield
Chrissy Hatfield has published a new article: What Courses Should You Study To Become A Brand Builder? 26 minutes ago
Catriona McGale
Catriona McGale has published a new article: Helping employers manage staff mental wellbeing remotely this winter 36 minutes ago
Alexandra Duncan
Alexandra Duncan added a new event 1 hour

The Chefs' Forum Virtual CPD Conference - 14-15th &...

The Chefs’ Forum is proud to announce that due to “exceptional” interest from both colleges and industry, the ¬first CPD (Continuing Professional...

  • Thursday, 14 January 2021 02:30 PM
  • London

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5171)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page