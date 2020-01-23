Brexit Deal set to become law but how does this affect EU students?

Finally, @BorisJohnson’s #Brexit bill has cleared parliament, allowing Britain to leave the EU on 31st January 2020. This bill is expected to become law shortly, once royal assent has been granted.

A spokesperson for Learn Now Distance Learning College quoted:

“This situation has been up in the air for over three-and-a-half years and it is time that students were reassured about their future education. With many students currently studying their international A’ Levels ready for higher education in the UK, clarification is top of the list”.

Universities and the British Government have previously confirmed that the doors will remain open to international students wishing to study in the UK post-Brexit but what does this even mean?

On 16th March 2019, the government released the International Education Strategy, to cement the UK’s position as world-leading provider of higher education now and in the future, hopeful of attracting considerably more international students, which would benefit both sides.

The UK is the second most popular destination worldwide for students wishing to study outside their home country and hosts in excess of 450,000 international students every year; so I think we can safely say that provisions will be put in place to aid a smooth transition for everyone concerned.

Let’s look at the current proposals advised by the government:

Non-EU students applying to study in the UK?

You’ll be pleased to know that if you are from outside the EU, nothing will change and your experience of applying for a British university is likely to remain the same. Your visa application process will be a similar process to before and tuition fees will be calculated in the same manner.

EU students applying to study in the UK

The government states that students who are wishing to start a higher education course in the 2020 academic year will be treated as before, with the UK entering into an 11 month transition period. Your rights to study and live in the UK will not be affected until 31st December 2020.

Providing the UK leave with the deal it is so close to achieving, you’ll have until 30th June 2021 to apply to the EU Settlement Scheme. Should you arrive in the UK during the transition period, mentioned above, you can also apply.

If you’re an EU, EEA or Swiss citizen, you and your family can apply to the EU Settlement Scheme to continue living in the UK after 30 June 2021. If your application is successful, you’ll get either settled or pre-settled status.

Should everything fall down at the last hurdle with a no-deal Brexit, students will have until 31st December 2020 to apply to the EU Settlement Scheme, providing they are already living in the UK when we part our ways with the EU. If you wish to arrive after we leave, you will need to apply for European Temporary Leave to Remain.

It would seem, the answer here is quite clear! Education should not be affected but EU, EEA or Swiss citizens should ensure that all applications are submitted in good time and you would be well advised to keep up to date with the latest developments on the GOV.UK website.

I am sure everyone will agree that clarity is of utmost importance here!