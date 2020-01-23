 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Brexit Deal set to become law but how does this affect EU students?

Details
Hits: 279
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Finally, @BorisJohnson’s #Brexit bill has cleared parliament, allowing Britain to leave the EU on 31st January 2020. This bill is expected to become law shortly, once royal assent has been granted.

A spokesperson for Learn Now Distance Learning College quoted:

“This situation has been up in the air for over three-and-a-half years and it is time that students were reassured about their future education. With many students currently studying their international A’ Levels ready for higher education in the UK, clarification is top of the list”.

Universities and the British Government have previously confirmed that the doors will remain open to international students wishing to study in the UK post-Brexit but what does this even mean?

On 16th March 2019, the government released the International Education Strategy, to cement the UK’s position as world-leading provider of higher education now and in the future, hopeful of attracting considerably more international students, which would benefit both sides.

The UK is the second most popular destination worldwide for students wishing to study outside their home country and hosts in excess of 450,000 international students every year; so I think we can safely say that provisions will be put in place to aid a smooth transition for everyone concerned.

Let’s look at the current proposals advised by the government:

Non-EU students applying to study in the UK?

You’ll be pleased to know that if you are from outside the EU, nothing will change and your experience of applying for a British university is likely to remain the same. Your visa application process will be a similar process to before and tuition fees will be calculated in the same manner.

EU students applying to study in the UK

The government states that students who are wishing to start a higher education course in the 2020 academic year will be treated as before, with the UK entering into an 11 month transition period. Your rights to study and live in the UK will not be affected until 31st December 2020.

Providing the UK leave with the deal it is so close to achieving, you’ll have until 30th June 2021 to apply to the EU Settlement Scheme. Should you arrive in the UK during the transition period, mentioned above, you can also apply.

If you’re an EU, EEA or Swiss citizen, you and your family can apply to the EU Settlement Scheme to continue living in the UK after 30 June 2021. If your application is successful, you’ll get either settled or pre-settled status.

Advertisement

Barton Peveril Students Run Primary School Basketball Tournament
Sector News
Barton Peveril Sixth Form College sports students planned, hosted, and
Employment hotline opens for offenders in Scotlandâ€™s largest prison
Sector News
Prisoners in Scotlandâ€™s largest prison are to receive enhanced emplo
Social Mobility and Higher Education: New report suggests grammar schools are not the answer
Sector News
A new collection of essays published by the Higher Education Policy In

Should everything fall down at the last hurdle with a no-deal Brexit, students will have until 31st December 2020 to apply to the EU Settlement Scheme, providing they are already living in the UK when we part our ways with the EU. If you wish to arrive after we leave, you will need to apply for European Temporary Leave to Remain.

It would seem, the answer here is quite clear! Education should not be affected but EU, EEA or Swiss citizens should ensure that all applications are submitted in good time and you would be well advised to keep up to date with the latest developments on the GOV.UK website.

I am sure everyone will agree that clarity is of utmost importance here!

You may also be interested in these articles:

Barton Peveril Students Run Primary School Basketball Tournament
Sector News
Barton Peveril Sixth Form College sports students planned, hosted, and
Employment hotline opens for offenders in Scotland’s largest prison
Sector News
Prisoners in Scotland’s largest prison are to receive enhanced emplo
Social Mobility and Higher Education: New report suggests grammar schools are not the answer
Sector News
A new collection of essays published by the Higher Education Policy In
HP Advances Digital Teaching and Learning Experiences
Sector News
@HP unveils new #Chromebooks and notebook designed for education at #B
Craft Guild of Chefs ‘Wessex Salon Culinaire’ becomes ‘The British Student Culinary Championships’ in brand refresh and venue change
Sector News
For 2020, Craft Guild of Chefs has changed the name of its renowned We
City College Plymouth media students quiz music academic
Sector News
As part of Next Steps South West’s Higher Education Creative Week, s
Breakthrough for apprentices as NUS membership is formally recognised
Sector News
In an historic moment for apprentices across the UK, NUS’ has confir
Wren Kitchens launching IT internship programme for undergraduates
Sector News
This summer, to help develop the next generation of talented tech prof
British funding helping a million children in Western Balkans to code
Sector News
One million children in the Western Balkans could become the computer
Barnsley College and Barnsley Sixth Form College to welcome future students
Sector News
Potential new students will have the opportunity to find out about the
Pum myfyriwr yn cystadlu yn Rhaglen Ddoniau WorldSkills
Sector News
Mae pum myfyriwr o Goleg Gŵyr Abertawe wedi ennill lleoedd yng Ngharf
Social mobility across the UK
Sector News
Today our blog looks at the new report by Sutton Trust on social mobi

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Barton Peveril Sixth Form College
Barton Peveril Sixth Form College has published a new article: Barton Peveril Students Run Primary School Basketball Tournament 5 minutes ago
Learn Now
Learn Now has published a new article: Brexit Deal set to become law but how does this affect EU students? 1 hour 8 minutes ago
Stefan Drew
How to Save College Finances and The Environment is now a featured video. 13 hours 6 minutes ago
How to Save College Finances and The Environment

How to Save College Finances and The Environment

How To Save College Finances & The Environment by Stefan Drew of https://www.MediaSet.co.uk Cash strapped colleges need to embrace simple ways to...

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page