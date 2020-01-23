Cryptocurrency should part of the national curriculum

Add #cryptocurrency to the national #curriculum, say one quarter of Brits

Around one quarter (24 per cent) of British workers believe cryptocurrency should be taught in schools as part of the national curriculum, according to a new study from cryptocurrency trading platform CoinBurp.

Breaking down the data by age bracket, 35 per cent of 16-24 year olds surveyed agreed that they would benefit from cryptocurrency being taught as a subject in school. This is compared to just 15 per cent of those older than 55 – suggesting that there is a generational divide in public interest towards learning about cryptocurrency, which only emerged in 2009.

The survey of over 2,000 professional workers in the UK, conducted by Censuswide, an independent polling company, also found that a combined average of 25 per cent of 16-34-year olds said they are planning to invest in cryptocurrency in 2020.

At the same time, 37 per cent of 16-24-year olds believe that their bank should provide access to cryptocurrency, whereas only 15 per cent of 55+ year olds agree.

When asked about their confidence in the UK’s economic future next year, almost half (49 per cent) said they believe the economy will go into recession in 2020.

Interestingly, the ICT GCSE was recently phased out of the UK’s national curriculum and replaced with the more challenging ‘computer science’, in order to better combat the predicted skills shortage of 800,000 skilled IT jobs in the EU by 2020. Similar to the skills crisis, a lack of understanding of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology could be as damaging to students’ future, should another financial crisis hit the UK.

Peter Wood, CEO, CoinBurp comments:

“Cryptocurrency is already offering exciting opportunities for investors and is set to transform the banking industry and wider economy in the very near future. Right now, it’s utterly ludicrous that such important digital assets are being overlooked by businesses and our education system.

"With trust in established financial institutions at an all-time low, the need for preparing the next generation to understand, invest and use digital currencies is absolutely vital. Likewise, the ability to transfer funds and make payments instantly, anywhere in the world without rip-off fees is essential for ambitious companies, particularly once the finer details of the Brexit process are agreed.”

