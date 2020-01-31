EU and UK research and higher education organisations plan a strong future relationship post Brexit

On the day that the United Kingdom leaves the European Union, higher education and research organisations from across the UK and Europe have reaffirmed their commitment to working together, and are calling on our respective governments to make this a priority as discussions about the future relationship get underway.

Alongside Universities UK, a total of 36 major domestic and international organisations, which includes the European University Association (EUA), 24 National University representative bodies, the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) and many other bodies across Europe, have committed to maintaining their current relationships. These groups are asking governments and the European Commission to ensure a swift agreement on the UK’s full association to Erasmus+ and Horizon Europe before the end of 2020.

The statement reads:

“We, the major bodies representing, and partnering with, science and higher education across the UK and Europe, are united in agreeing that we wish to continue to work together following the departure of the UK from the European Union. We call on our national governments and the European Commission to act on the commitments of the political declaration and work swiftly to agree a basis for continued collaboration through the UK’s full association to Horizon Europe and Erasmus+. Swift agreement in this area of clear mutual benefit would be good for all of us and should be reached before the end of 2020, allowing for the development of innovative and stronger collaborations over the decades to come.”

The UK and EU now enter a transition period that will last until 31 December 2020. During this transition period the UK will remain a full member of Erasmus+ and Horizon 2020. UK and European institutions are encouraged to continue to exchange staff and students through the Erasmus+ programme, and to continue to collaborate through Horizon 2020. There will be no changes to the UK’s participation in these programmes, including for projects and mobilities that run past 31 December 2020.

The UK’s participation in Horizon Europe and Erasmus+, which will both begin 1 January 2021, will be part of the negotiations between the UK and the EU. UK universities are pressing the UK government to prioritise negotiating continued participation in these programmes and, if that cannot be achieved, to explore putting into place national replacement schemes.

The full list of signatories:

Academy of Medical Sciences

Aurora Universities Network

British Council EU Region

Campaign for Science and Engineering (CaSE)

Confederation of British Industry (CBI)

CESAER

Council of Rectors of Latvia

Conference of University Presidents, France (CPU)

Conference of Rectors of Academic Schools in Poland (CRASP)

Czech Rectors’ Conference (CRC)

Rectors conference of the Belgian French universities (CREF)

Crue Universidades Españolas – Spanish Rectors’ Conference

The Conference of Italian University Rectors (CRUI)

Portuguese Rectors’ Conference (CRUP)

European Consortium of Innovative Universities (ECUI)

European University Association (EUA)

Flemish Interuniversity Council

GuildHE – a UK representative body for small and specialist universities and colleges

Hungarian Rectors’ Conference (HRC)

The German Rectors' Conference (HRK)

Icelandic Rector´s Conference

Irish University Association

League of European Research Universities (LERU)

The Association of Swedish Higher Education Institutions (SUHF)

swissuniversities

The Guild of European Research-Intensive Universities

Network of Universities from the Capitals of Europe (UNICA)

Universities Finland (UNIFI)

Universities Austria

Universities Denmark

Universities Estonia

Universities Lithuania

Universities Norway

University of Luxembourg

Universities UK

The Association of Universities in the Netherlands (VSNU)