Finalists announced in the 2020 FDM @everywomanUK in Technology Awards

Celebrating 10 years of women’s achievements in technology

The finalists for the 10th annual FDM everywoman in Technology Awards, in association with The Tech She Can Charter, have been announced. The awards shine a spotlight on the industry’s most exceptional talent from the UK and beyond, providing an opportunity to celebrate individuals at all stages of their career.

The past ten years has seen an increase in women entering senior roles in technology, however, there remains much work still to be done, with only 12.6% of board level roles currently held by women[3]. We need more role models whose achievements will encourage other women to pursue a career in technology. Increasing the number of women working in IT could generate an extra £2.6 billion a year for the UK’s economy[4], which is why these Awards are so important.

This year’s finalists will join everywoman’s alumnus of more than 350 incredible women in technology, from school students to CEOs.

The 2020 FDM everywoman in Technology finalists are as follows:

Academic Award - sponsored by Lloyds Banking Group - for a woman in academia who has made an outstanding contribution to technology and science and whose work has made or has the potential to make a significant long-term impact in STEM. Esther Rodriguez Villegas, Professor of Slow Power Electronics, Imperial College London and Founder of Acurable, from London Marcelle McManus, Professor of Energy & Environmental Engineering, Co-director of the centre of sustainable and circular technology, University of Bath, from Bath Professor Elena Rodriguez-Falcon, President & Chief Executive, NMITE, from Hereford



- for a woman in academia who has made an outstanding contribution to technology and science and whose work has made or has the potential to make a significant long-term impact in STEM. One to Watch Award - sponsored by Computacenter – for a girl aged 11-18 who is actively encouraging girls to study STEM subjects at school-level or making waves in the technology space. Aoibheann Mangan, Student, Mount St. Michael Claremorris, from Claremorris Avye Couloute, Student, Surbiton High School, from London Elizaveta Sheremetyeva, Student, Oxford High School GDST, from Oxford



– for a girl aged 11-18 who is actively encouraging girls to study STEM subjects at school-level or making waves in the technology space. Apprentice Award – for a young woman apprentice who is a game-changer and is excelling in her early career. Akua Apeagyei, Engineer Apprentice, Lyst, from London Hannah Hargreaves, Customer Experience Manager, Openreach, from Blackburn Kelsey Jones, Byte Business Operations Manager, Fujitsu, from London Lori French, Emerging Technology Software Developer, IBM UK Ltd, from London



– for a young woman apprentice who is a game-changer and is excelling in her early career. Rising Star Award - sponsored by T-Systems – for a woman aged 26 or under who is excelling in her technology career, making a valuable contribution to her organisation. Agnes Firth, Senior Associate, PWC, from Manchester Andreea Monu, Business Analyst, Royal Bank of Scotland, from Edinburgh Areefih Ghaith, Account Manager, CGI, from Epsom Ekaterini Tasiopoulou, Business Development, Europe, IBM UK Ltd, from London Heidi Thiemann, Director, Space Skills Alliance, from Coventry



– for a woman aged 26 or under who is excelling in her technology career, making a valuable contribution to her organisation. Digital Star - sponsored by CGI - for a woman who is excelling in a digital role. Caryn Tan, Responsible AI Manager, Accenture, from London Lauren Mangan, Group Director of Digital Client Experience, Hyperion, from London Rachelle Mills, CEO & Co-founder, Karelnn, from London Tara Annison, Product Owner – Platform, Elliptic, from London



- for a woman who is excelling in a digital role. Software Engineer Award - sponsored by NatWest – for a woman who has made a significant difference to the art of software engineering. Adele Churchill, Software Engineer Lead, Capgemini, from Wirral Natasha Wright, DevOps Senior Manager, Accenture, from London Rebecca Baker, Senior Software Engineer, CGI, from London Sabrina Aubert, MAD Service Owner (Mobile Applications DevOps), BP International, from Sunbury



– for a woman who has made a significant difference to the art of software engineering. Team Leader Award - for a woman whose team leadership has greatly contributed to the organisation’s success of up to 100 employees. Hekla Helgadottir, Scrum Master, American Express, from Burgess Hill Jacqueline Nisbet, Engineering Lead, Run Service Team, Core Platforms, Lloyds Banking Group, from Edinburgh Jane Chand, Lead Product Manager, Tesco Stores Ltd, from Hertfordshire Jessica White, Senior Developer, Experian, from Nottingham Kelly Diamond, Principal Product Manager, Sainsburys, from London Myra Fulton, Director of Engineering, Skyscanner, from Glasgow Rachael Graham, Director, CTIO strategy and governance, Openreach, from London Sara Jones, Senior Manager – Mobile Enhanced Services, BT Plc, from Bristol



- for a woman whose team leadership has greatly contributed to the organisation’s success of up to 100 employees. Entrepreneur Award - sponsored by Hyperion - for an owner/operator of a technology business whose vision and talent will inspire others to start their own technology-related venture (trading for a minimum of 24 months). Carla Brown, Director, Game Doctor, from Gloucester Colleen Wong, Founder, Techsixtyfour, from Teddington Jo Wimble-Groves, Co-founder & Business Director, Active Digital, from Lamberhurst



- for an owner/operator of a technology business whose vision and talent will inspire others to start their own technology-related venture (trading for a minimum of 24 months). Innovator Award – sponsored by American Express - for a woman designing, developing, researching, implementing or being exceptionally creative with technology in an unconventional and innovative way. Genevieve Leveille, Founder & CEO, AgrilLedger, from Saint Ouen Hena Jalil, IT Digital & Data, Openreach, from London Lucy Cooper, Managing Director, Accenture, from London Rebecca Bright MBE, Founder & Director, Therapy Box, from London Sepideh Chakaveh, CEO & Founder, Pixsellar, from Ascot



– for a woman designing, developing, researching, implementing or being exceptionally creative with technology in an unconventional and innovative way. Leader Award - sponsored by BP – for a woman operating in a senior technology role within her organisation, leading a team of over 100 employees. Anna Harrigan, Technology Consulting Senior Manager, Accenture, from Edinburgh Debbie Street, Head of Service Transition, UK&I, Fujitsu, from London Elena Karpathakis, Director, National Infrastructure, Openreach, from London Juliette French, Core Platforms Lead, Lloyds Banking Group ,from London Luisa Moisio, R&D Programme Manager, RSSB, from London Wendy Warham, VP Digital Transformation & Innovation, UK&I, Fujitsu, from London



– for a woman operating in a senior technology role within her organisation, leading a team of over 100 employees. International Inspiration Award - s ponsored by SUSE Software Solutions for an individual, male or female, based outside of the UK for their active commitment to encouraging, advancing, sponsoring or championing the progress of women working in technology. Izzy Obeng, Founding Director, Foundervine, from Ambleside Janet Lawrence, Director | Corporate Program Management Office, Experian, from Costa Mesa (USA) Jessie Haugh, Chief Operating Officer, AbleGamers, from Winchester Mansata Kurang, Founder, VR Revival, from Feltham



- s for an individual, male or female, based outside of the UK for their active commitment to encouraging, advancing, sponsoring or championing the progress of women working in technology. Male Agent of Change Award - for a male agent of change for their active commitment to encouraging, advancing, sponsoring or championing the progress of women working in technology. Duncan Greenwood, VP & General Manager, NEMEA, VMware, from Staines - Upon - Thames Ilker Yaman, Head of Technology, Run the Bank, Barclays Bank, from Canary Wharf Jamie Samaha, Senior Vice President, Data & Services, Mastercard, from London Phill Wallace, Technology, Managing Director, Oracle Business Group, Accenture, from London Rick Kelley, Vice President of Global Marketing Solutions - Gaming, Facebook, from Dublin Stephen Koch, Managing Director - Risk Technology and Gary Ford, IT Director, J.P. Morgan, from London

- for a male agent of change for their active commitment to encouraging, advancing, sponsoring or championing the progress of women working in technology.

Speaking about the finalists, Maxine Benson MBE, co-founder of everywoman says: “With Research showing only 22% of students can name a famous female working in technology, compared to two thirds who can name a famous man[5], the need for relatable, role models has never been greater. In our 10th anniversary year, this year’s finalists and their stories are diverse, inspirational and empowering and will an important part in changing this narrative.”

Rod Flavell, CEO, FDM Group, says: “The FDM everywoman in Technology awards recognise the talent, hard work and dedication of women in the industry. As a company founded with a mission to drive diversity and create opportunity in the technology sector, we are thrilled to support these awards, which provide a platform for the best and brightest entrepreneurs, innovators and role models for the next generation. Congratulations to all the winners and finalists at this year’s event, it’s going to be an incredible evening.”

Sheridan Ash, Founder of The Tech She Can Charter commented: “The Tech She Can Charter is delighted to support the everywoman tech awards. Tech She Can is a commitment across industries to improve gender diversity in technology careers with a focus on developing the pipeline at school level. We are making progress, but it is essential we highlight more female role models, the incredible work they do in technology and how it is benefiting and shaping our world and the society we live in. These awards are so important as they recognise these role models who can inspire the younger generation.

Congratulations and we are looking forward to celebrating with all the finalists".

The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony on 4 March at Park Plaza, Westminster Bridge, London.