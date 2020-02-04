 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Three winners of Stationers’ Foundation postgraduate bursaries funded by The Printing Charity

Details
Hits: 59
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Three postgraduate students, Michael Bromley, Peter Friend, and Aimée Smith are being helped to fund their Masters’ degrees with bursaries of up to £6,000 each awarded by the Stationers’ Foundation and funded by The @PrintingCharity. 

Neil Lovell, The Printing Charity’s Chief Executive, says: “Congratulations to Michael, Peter, and Aimée, who impressed the interview panel with their enthusiasm for their chosen course and how a bursary would make such a difference to their career aspirations.”

As part of its partnership work supporting sector-specific training initiatives, The Printing Charity funds three of the 12 postgraduate bursaries awarded by the Stationers’ Foundation annually to help young people on MA and MSc courses leading to a career in the communications and content industries. 

Nicholas Brealey, the Stationers’ Foundation trustee responsible for the bursary programme, says: “Funding partnerships like this one with The Printing Charity enable the Foundation, the charitable arm of the Stationers’ Company, to help young people enter and progress in careers ranging from publishing, digital media, and packaging to conservation and information management.”

Michael Bromley, who is studying for a BPIF MSc in Management at the University of South Wales, says: “It’s an honour to be selected for a postgraduate bursary. It’s been a long-term ambition of mine to obtain a Master’s and it wouldn’t have been possible to undertake this course without this bursary.”

Studying for an MA in Digital Media at Goldsmiths, University of London, Peter Friend says: "The bursary award has enabled me to follow a new pathway in life, not only enriching my career, but also passing that knowledge on to the students I work with, pushing my practice and theirs to a new level."

Aimée Smith, who is studying for an MA in Publishing at Anglia Ruskin University, says: “I am so grateful to have received this bursary. My Master's has already opened an opportunity to a promising career that could only have been possible with the support given by The Printing Charity and the Stationers’ Foundation."

Advertisement

Dublin City University launches first FinTech microcredential with FutureLearn
Sector News
@DublinCityUni unveils new approach to online #upskilling in response
Coventry College given green light to train next generation of apprentices
Sector News
Coventry College has been given the green light by the government to t
Tech Workforce Charity Boosting Digital Skills in Lancashire with Free Training
Sector News
@CompTIA to Boost Lancashire's #DigitalSkills with Free IT-Ready Progr

You may also be interested in these articles:

Dublin City University launches first FinTech microcredential with FutureLearn
Sector News
@DublinCityUni unveils new approach to online #upskilling in response
Coventry College given green light to train next generation of apprentices
Sector News
Coventry College has been given the green light by the government to t
Tech Workforce Charity Boosting Digital Skills in Lancashire with Free Training
Sector News
@CompTIA to Boost Lancashire's #DigitalSkills with Free IT-Ready Progr
Sandwell College's new Construction Gateway Workshop officially opened by West Midlands Mayor
Sector News
Electoral Mayor of the West Midlands Andy Street was at Sandwell Colle
Welsh pupils take up environmental themed robotics challenge with Deregallera’s STEM Ambassador
Sector News
Caerphilly based battery developer, @Deregallera’s Kat Hunter undert
Enterprising Students Host Valentine’s Markets at South Eastern Regional College
Sector News
Students at South Eastern Regional College @S_ERC have been busy makin
Finalists announced in the 2020 FDM @everywomanUK in Technology Awards
Sector News
Celebrating 10 years of women’s achievements in technologyThe finali
Newcastle College Opens Doors to Celebrate #NationalApprenticeshipWeek
Sector News
Prospective apprentices are invited to a series of seminars @Newcastle
UCAS boosts advice for students and teachers with information from Which? University
Sector News
From early February 2020, students considering applying to higher educ
Construction recovery must lead to apprenticeships boost
Sector News
Growing construction business optimism signals opportunity to invest i
Barnsley College employer engagement initiative promises top tips for recruitment success
Sector News
Talent United, the employer engagement initiative run by Barnsley Coll
Businesses must focus on employee personality to avoid ‘generational gap’ myth
Sector News
Research shows that Generation Z (those born between 1997 and 2012) wi

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page