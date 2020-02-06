Unheard: The voices of part-time adult learners reveals the sharp decline in part-time learning

Today (6 Feb), the Higher Education Policy Institute published the paper "Unheard: the voices of part-time adult learners" (HEPI Report 124) which considers the sharp decline in part-time learning through the voices of students.
Commenting on the publication of this paper, Claire Sosienski Smith, NUS Vice President (Higher Education), said:
“This report highlights the need for policies which take into account not just the structure of part-time learning, but the lives of part-time students themselves. These students can often be left behind by universities, and the decline in part-time numbers since tuition fees were raised is frankly shocking.
"The only way to address this and to improve conditions for part-time students is through a National Education Service which is funded, accessible and lifelong.”
