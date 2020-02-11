 
Students gear up for robotics challenge to find engineers of tomorrow

 #TERobotics - As part of #NationalApprenticeshipWeek local students from 24 schools across Northern Ireland took part in a regional heat of the @Tomorrows_Eng ineers EEP #Robotics Challenge

Managed locally by leading Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics #STEM educational charity Sentinus, and hosted in partnership with The Construction Industry Training Board (CITB NI), regional heats have been taking place in early 2020 across the UK, ahead of the national finals at The Big Bang Fair in March.

By building, programming and controlling LEGO robots, the Challenge introduces student teams to real-world engineering, technology, robotics and computing tasks, and aims to help students put their school learning into context and at the same time discover exciting new careers. Students had to research, design and present their own solution to a contemporary engineering problem faced by STEM professionals in the aviation industry.

Bill Connor, Sentinus CEO, commented,

“The Tomorrow’s Engineers UK-wide competition is a fantastic way of inspiring the next generation of engineers and gives participants first-hand experience in problem-solving, initiative and team working. We hear regularly from the industry about STEM skills shortages and gaps, therefore communicating the breadth and variety of engineering careers to young people is vital for the future of the NI economy. Sentinus is passionate about highlighting the excitement and creativity of engineering through events and competitions like this, and the Challenge is instrumental in developing engineering design, construction and programming skills.”

Barry Neilson, CITB NI, CEO said,

“We were delighted to work in partnership with Sentinus for the Tomorrow’s Engineers EEP Robotics Challenge, it was great to see all the school pupils working hard within their teams, focusing on their skills in order to compete in the challenge. The skills the teams had to demonstrate are vital for a career in construction and it was clear from their hard work and determination that they are indeed the constructors and engineers of the future. Congratulations to all those who took part and those who are heading to the national finals.”

Sentinus is an educational charity working with more than 60,000 young people each year, from schools and colleges across Northern Ireland and further afield, delivering programmes that promote engagement in STEM and support the development of scientific and technological skills.

FE Careers

