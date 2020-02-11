This consultation has concluded

The response document sets out the government’s plans to remove excessive burdens on businesses employing salaried workers without removing protections or benefits for these workers.

The government is also making it easier for businesses to comply with the National Minimum Wage ( NMW ) rules by:

improving guidance and support

resuming the NMW naming scheme with a focus on educating employers and workers

We received 101 responses from a range of stakeholders, including:

employers

employer groups

trade unions

public sector bodies

charities

This consultation ran from 7am on 17 December 2018 to 11:45pm on 1 March 2019

7am on 17 December 2018 to 11:45pm on 1 March 2019

This consultation seeks views on:

proposed changes to the National Minimum Wage Regulations which relate specifically to salaried hours work and where employers feel National Minimum Wage rules unfairly penalise them without generating any benefit or protection for workers

the practical operation of salary sacrifice schemes

