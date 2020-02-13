 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Cabinet #Reshuffle - Education Secretary Gavin Wiliamson among minority educated at state schools

Details
Hits: 109
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Sutton Trust analysis of the education background of the new cabinet finds 62% went to independent schools, BUT VERY SMALL INCREASE IN PROPORTION EDUCATED AT COMPREHENSIVES.

Members of Boris Johnson’s new cabinet are almost nine times more likely to have gone to an independent school than the general population, according to analysis by the Sutton Trust published today. 62% were educated at fee-paying schools, while 31% went to a comprehensive and 8% attended a grammar school.

This proportion of alumni of independent schools is very slightly less than Johnson’s previous cabinet (64%). However it is more than twice that of Theresa May’s 2016 cabinet (30%), slightly more than Cameron’s 2015 cabinet (50%) and the same as the 2010 coalition cabinet (62%).

There has been a very slight increase in the proportion educated at comprehensives, from 27% in 2019, to 31% today.

As well as the Foreign Secretary and the Home Secretary, Education Secretary Gavin Wiliamson was among those educated at state schools.

The proportion of independently educated ministers attending Cabinet is less than earlier cabinets under Conservative Prime Ministers, John Major (71% in 1992) and Margaret Thatcher (91% in 1979). Tony Blair and Gordon Brown both had 32% of those attending cabinet privately educated, while 25% of Clement Attlee’s first cabinet had been privately educated.

Of the 26 ministers attending Boris Johnson’s new cabinet (at 1830, Thursday 13th February), half (50%) went to Oxford or Cambridge universities. This compares with 27% of all Conservative MPs, 18% of Labour MPs and 24% of all MPs. A further 8% of Johnson’s cabinet were educated at other Russell Group universities (excluding Oxbridge). 31% of the new cabinet went through a ‘pipeline’ from fee-paying schools to Oxbridge.

Boris Johnson continues the academic dynasty at Number 10 that stretches back to before the start of World War 2: except for Gordon Brown, every Prime Minister since 1937 who attended university was educated at one institution – Oxford.

Parliamentary Privilege 2019 - a major piece of research surveying the education backgrounds of the House of Commons - showed that 29% of current MPs in the House of Commons come from a private school background. In the Conservative party, two-fifths (41%) of MPs attended an independent school, compared to 14% in the Labour party.

Sir Peter Lampl, founder and chairman of the Sutton Trust, said:

“December’s election led to a seismic shift in the political landscape. The falling of the red wall means Conservative MPs now represent a much more diverse range of constituencies than before, with constituents from many different socio-economic backgrounds.

Advertisement

Itâ€™s official! Baltic Apprenticeships and RAW Digital Training take their relationship to the next level to combat North East digital skills and talent shortage
Sector News
North East based @BalticTraining today (13 Feb) announced an official
New Chancellor urged to use colleges to level up towns and communities
Sector News
The newly appointed Chancellor of the Exchequer, @RishiSunak must use
Education for all must be protected, says UNISON
Sector News
Responding to a speech by shadow education spokesperson Angela Rayner

“Yet in terms of educational background, the make-up of Johnson’s cabinet is still over 60% from independent schools. Today’s findings underline how unevenly spread the opportunities are to enter the elites and this is something Boris Johnson must address.”

Information on the education of cabinet members was taken primarily from public sources, such as candidates’ campaign web pages. The school and university backgrounds were obtained by using a number of publicly available sources, such as Who’s Who and MPs’ websites. School category was defined as where the individual spent most of their secondary school years, and university where they completed their first undergraduate degree. These figures were correct at 1830 on Thursday 13th February.

You may also be interested in these articles:

It’s official! Baltic Apprenticeships and RAW Digital Training take their relationship to the next level to combat North East digital skills and talent shortage
Sector News
North East based @BalticTraining today (13 Feb) announced an official
New Chancellor urged to use colleges to level up towns and communities
Sector News
The newly appointed Chancellor of the Exchequer, @RishiSunak must use
Education for all must be protected, says UNISON
Sector News
Responding to a speech by shadow education spokesperson Angela Rayner
The University of Law now ranked number one for law acceptances by UCAS
Sector News
The University of Law (ULaw) has announced a record number of undergra
Road Safety Talk Drives Home the Dangers
Sector News
Members of our emergency services recently visited @S_ERC for a demons
Public speaking course for young people to develop vital social skills and emotional intelligence
Sector News
Former police chief turned #EmotionalIntelligence specialist launches
BBC Sport workshop is ‘Olympic’ success for Clarendon Sixth Form College
Sector News
Media production students at @ClarendonSixth work with @BBCSport depar
Apprentice impresses at regional finals
Sector News
Daniel Philips, a plumbing apprentice at @TamesideCollege, is one of t
Ten Teams Progress to the Final of the Country Range Student Chef Challenge 2019/2020
Sector News
The semi-finals for this year’s prestigious Country Range Student Ch
Digital skills day ‘takes off’ for computing students
Sector News
Computing students at @TamesideCollege took part in the Greater Manche
One of world's first online Masters in Machine Learning now open for enrolment
Sector News
Beginning on 14 September 2020, the degree is one of the first online
#EdTech event showcases how technology can aid effective teaching
Sector News
The College's Library Services team was on hand to discuss online read

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page