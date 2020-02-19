 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

HTL is awarded the Bronze Award for the Employer Recognition Scheme

Details
Hits: 91
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

@HTL_Group are incredibly pleased to share that they have recently been granted the Bronze Award from the Defence Employer Recognition Scheme (ERS) ran by the Ministry of Defence.

In 2019 HTL Group welcomed inspirational military personnel from the Phoenix House Personnel Recovery Centre Catterick, North Yorkshire. Following a successful visit the previous two years, HTL opens its doors to provide an insight into civilian working life, explaining how many numerous skills are transferable and greatly assist during the transition from military service to a career outside of this.

Phoenix House offers the tools to help those who are leaving the military and each year, HTL has dedicated time to share industry knowledge, helping support each individual on their continuous career path.

Bronze Award

To be awarded the Bronze Award demonstrates HTL’s pledge to support the Armed Forces, including existing or prospective employees who are members of the community. A signed Armed Forces Covenant cements HTL’s dedication to promoting being armed forces-friendly and are open to employing Reservists, Armed Forces Veterans (including the wounded, injured and sick), Cadet Instructors and military spouses/partners.¹ 

Be a forces, friendly employer

HTL Group are proud to currently employ Armed Forces Veterans who offer vital knowledge and technical training support around the world. The controlled bolting experts, bring a variety of transferable skills and qualities to the civilian workplace that they developed throughout their military careers. Being flexible to the unique situations of the wider armed forces community ensures fair treatment to all who are involved.

Paul Storey, HTL Group Managing Director comments, “There are extraordinary talents and skills developed within the forces which are immensely transferable to civilian employment. It’s great to see the support that Phoenix House Recovery Centre provides for those leaving the military, and we enjoy welcoming the visitors each year.”

 

HTL pledged their support to the Armed Forces community through their covenant promise and is now recognised as part of the Employer Recognition Scheme (ERS). HTL encourages employers to support defence and, hopefully, inspire other organisations to do the same.²

Businesses and charitable organisations who wish to demonstrate their support for the Armed Forces community can sign the Covenant.

You may also be interested in these articles:

City College Plymouth students working together to tackle loneliness
Sector News
Higher education (HE) students at @cityplym hosted an event on Friday
Immigration restrictions threaten construction delivery, says FMB
Sector News
Commenting on today’s announcement from the Home Office regarding th
Less than half of part-timers think feedback is acted on by staff, but overall student satisfaction consistently high
Sector News
While overall course satisfaction is consistently high, part-time stud
Home Secretary Priti Patel talks visas, science and innovation at Imperial
Sector News
Home Secretary Priti Patel MP with Dr Colin Hale and students in the C
Coventry College set to benefit from multi-million pound pot for new lecturers
Sector News
Coventry College is set to benefit from a slice of a multi-million-pou
Barnsley College Sport students score internship
Sector News
Two Barnsley College Higher Education Sport students have secured an i
Themed Learning Week Achieves National Status with Climate Change Debate
Sector News
On 10 February, students and staff up and down the country came togeth
Government announcement that low-skilled workers would not receive visas under post-Brexit immigration plans
Sector News
@CBItweets RESPONDS TO DETAILS OF NEW UK IMMIGRATION SYSTEMThe CBI has
A wheely good result - Cardiff and Vale College Auto learner Naim shortlisted for IMI Student of the Year
Sector News
Naim Ahmed, a Vehicle Refinishing learner at @CAVC has made it to the
Funding keeps Croydon Apprenticeship legacy of 100 in 100
Sector News
New funding is set to see Croydon build on the success of its 100 in 1
Isle of Man to invest more than £500,000 in the Island’s young people through apprenticeships
Sector News
The Isle of Man Treasury Minister, Alfred Cannan MHK, announced in tod
OfS approach to disruption caused by industrial action in colleges and universities
Sector News
In November 2019 @officestudents published details of our approach to

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Coventry College
Coventry College has published a new article: Coventry College set to benefit from multi-million pound pot for new lecturers 24 minutes ago
Stephen Kellie
Stephen Kellie has published a new article: HTL is awarded the Bronze Award for the Employer Recognition Scheme 27 minutes ago
Adult Learning Worcestershire
Adult Learning Worcestershire shared a video in channel. 33 minutes ago

Jewellery Making Course - How to make Jewellery?

Jewellery Making Course - How to make Jewellery?

On our courses you can explore your creative side and use your skills to create a beautiful piece of art and share it with families and friends. The...

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page