Thinking differently about lifelong learning: Institute of Coding champions diversity and lifelong-learning

#IoCConference2020 @IoCoding conference set to spark new thinking about #LifelongLearning in #Digital

The Institute of Coding (IoC), a national government-supported initiative designed to respond to the UK’s digital skills gap, is hosting its second annual conference in London this week. Titled ‘Thinking differently about lifelong learning’, the conference will focus on how lifelong learning initiatives could change the digital sector in the United Kingdom and create better diversity and inclusion.

The conference will feature a mix of innovative content and contributions from organisations including Google, Amazon Web Services, BT, IBM and prominent universities across the country. New research will be shared from the IoC and Deloitte on what factors motivate people to pursue digital education and careers.

Keynote speeches will be given by Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon, co-founder and CEO of the Stemettes, and Timandra Harkness, presenter, comedian and author of Big Data: Does Size Matter?

The IoC recently celebrated its second birthday, having been officially announced in January 2018. Since its launch, it has signed up more than 32,000 learners onto over 100 new digital courses at 30+ universities across the country. As well as creating opportunities for discussion and debate, this conference will showcase recent work from the IoC’s partners by providing concrete examples of innovative education delivery, like the TechUP Women programme run by IoC partner Durham University.

Practice Labs, the conference refreshment sponsor, will also be on site to showcase how they are supporting IT certification, work readiness, skill development and career progression.

Dr. Rachid Hourizi, Director, Institute of Coding, comments:

“Since its launch over two years ago, the Institute of Coding has made a significant response to the UK’s digital skills shortage, providing new access to digital skills courses for tens of thousands of people.  

“By bringing together employers, educators and outreach groups at a national level, this conference will serve as a platform for the IoC and its partners to explore the impact that a new focus on lifelong learning could have in the UK.”

The Institute of Coding (IoC) is a large national consortium of government, employers, educators, and outreach organisations that is co-developing new courses and activities that will help a larger and more diverse group of learners into digital careers.

The government’s announcement of £20-millon in funding for the IoC in January 2018 was a response to the UK’s digital skills gap and, in particular, to three primary challenges recognised by government, employers and educators.

These three challenges are:

  1. an insufficient volume and high demand for UK digital and IT specialists,
  2. poor diversity and inclusion in the digital sector, and
  3. misalignment between skills provision and employer needs.

The IoC is addressing these challenges by forming new relationships and building programmes and courses that respond to both industry and learners’ needs.

