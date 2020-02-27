Number of young people not in education, employment or training has fallen

@LGAcomms Response to @ONS #NEET Figures

Responding to the Office of National Statistics figures on young people not in education, employment or training (NEETs),

Chair of the Local Government Association’s City Regions Board, Sir Richard Leese, said:

“It is positive that the number of young people not in education, employment or training has fallen.

“With more than 760,000 young people still NEET, it remains vital that we ensure more young people have the opportunities to increase their skills and retrain, so we can drive up productivity and start to close local skills gaps.

"With greater powers and resources, councils can help the Government more effectively reduce long-term unemployment and the number of young people out of work by being able to target support locally as well as tackle skills gaps.

“Councils want to ensure every young person realises their full potential and supporting our young people to make an effective transition from education to employment must be a top priority. This means providing the right careers advice and guidance, and holistic support needed for every young person.

“Devolving careers advice, post-16 and skills budgets and powers to local areas, would allow councils, schools, colleges and employers to work together to improve provision for young people so that they can get on in life.”

763,000 (11.1%) 16 to 24-year-olds were NEET (not in education, employment or training) in Oct-Dec 2019



This was:



-A decrease of 26,000 (0.3 percentage points down) on Oct- Dec 2018



-Down 38,000 (0.5 percentage points down) compared with July-Sept 2019 https://t.co/jm4Mqj5kBB pic.twitter.com/qy76brzhkh — Office for National Statistics (@ONS) February 27, 2020

Estimates of young people (aged 16 to 24 years) who are not in education, employment or training, by age and sex.

