Teaching profession is facing acute recruitment and retention challenges

@EduPolicyInst has today (2 Mar) published a new report "Teacher shortages in England: analysis and pay options" examining how teacher shortages and pay levels vary between schools in England.

The new research considers schools and subjects with the greatest teacher shortfalls, and whether schools with workforce pressures have been able to provide incentives to attract new teachers. The study also scrutinises the government’s proposals to boost teacher salaries by 2022.

The government is starting to address these problems with higher starting salaries and pay incentives, but current plans do not go far enough

A Department for Education spokesperson said:

“There are more than 453,000 full-time equivalent teachers – over 12,000 more than in 2010 – with increasing numbers also returning to the profession.

“We recognise that some schools and areas face greater challenges with recruitment and retention than others. To tackle this we are delivering a number of targeted programmes to support teachers to join and remain in the profession in those places.

“We have also set out proposals to raise starting salaries for new teachers to £30,000 and we are pleased the Education Policy Institute recognises this could put teaching among the best paid major professions and help boost retention.”

Tory govt must tackle teacher recruitment crisis, Liberal Democrat education spokesperson Layla Moran MP said:



“Children living in our most disadvantaged areas are losing out from the Conservatives’ failure to tackle the teacher recruitment crisis. In schools where more children are on free school meals, fewer teaching posts are filled, more experienced teachers are moving on and staff take more days off because of stress and workload.



“It’s time that the Government started valuing our teachers. The increase in starting salaries is welcome, but our experienced teachers also need a proper pay boost to keep them in the profession – and schools can’t be expected to pick up the tab.



“Liberal Democrats would guarantee teachers high-quality professional development and put an end to the constant political meddling in our curriculum, testing and inspections system. It has placed too high a burden on teachers’ workload and mental health.



“Children will lose out if the Conservatives don’t start treating teachers like the highly-valued professionals that they are.”

Dr Mary Bousted, Joint General Secretary of the National Education Union, said:

“As the EPI report itself notes, teacher recruitment and retention problems are widespread and severe. The proposals in the EPI report for yet further fragmentation of pay will cause more problems.

“Recruitment and retention problems affect the whole system, including schools of different types and locations. The dismantling of the national teacher pay structure has contributed to the teacher recruitment and retention crisis, because it has removed the clarity, fairness and transparency that is so important in attracting and retaining teachers. One of the key reasons we need a national pay structure for teachers is to enable mobility across the huge school system, including disadvantaged schools.

“’Targeted’ approaches to teacher pay have not solved the deepening recruitment and retention problems and have simply moved shortages around the system. They create dismay amongst teachers who do not benefit and further reduce pay fairness and transparency. Recruitment and retention problems may be more or less severe according to various measures, but the key point is that the problem is a system-wide one. That means we need whole system solutions including the restoration of the national pay structure, making good the pay teachers have lost against inflation and ensuring that teacher pay levels are competitive with those of other graduate professions.”