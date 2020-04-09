Celebrating neurodivergent thinking and support of positive change for the greater inclusive good of our society

@FoundationDFN has had an article published this week in the first peer reviewed E-journal from the Westminster @AchieveAbility1 Commission for #Dyslexia and #Neurodivergence

The E-Journal, ‘Neurodiverse Voices: Good Practice in the Workplace’ aims to provide a forum for exchange and debate that informs policy, strategy and practice on Neurodiversity within society, and is based on research seminar ‘Neurodiverse Voices: Opening Doors to Employment’ held at the University of Westminster last year.

Contributing to the first E-Journal, Claire Cookson, CEO of the DFN Foundation has written an article,

‘Treasure Hunting: Giving Employers that Competitive Edge’, which features in the E-Journal’s Spring issue celebrating neurodivergent thinking and support of positive change for the greater inclusive good of our society.

The article from the DFN Foundation explores how supported employment programmes are highlighted not only as a cultural necessity, but also as a distinct benefit for employers as a way to tap into a unique and diverse talent pool, giving employers a competitive edge.

The journal article also gives insight into how young people with learning difficulties offer sectors struggling with a skills gap a huge ocean of untapped potential.

Claire said: “We’re immensely proud to have the opportunity to contribute to the very first E-journal from AchieveAbility, especially on a subject that’s so close to the Foundation’s heart.

"It is vital that we challenge perceptions and make more businesses aware of how they can access a new talent pool and enable a fair and more inclusive workforce.

"This can be achieved through effective training for young people with learning difficulties, but also changing culture by demonstrating how young people with learning difficulties and autism can enrich the workforce, bring greater diversity, stay longer in a job.

“There is now a pressing need for change and intervention to ultimately improve the life outcomes of young people with learning difficulties.”

The DFN Foundation supports two transition to employment delivery partners, DFN Project SEARCH, and DFN MoveForward which have a transformative and life-changing impact on young people with learning difficulties whilst helping businesses diversify and expand their workforce.

Claire added: "It makes good business sense to recruit from this neurodivergent population. Positive people improve team members’ performance, group performance, reduce group conflict, create more co-operation and greater overall performance. If you do what you have always done, then you will get what you have always got."

AchieveAbility is committed to supporting adults who are neurodivergent and dyslexic, working with partners by providing opportunities for published research-informed work and by delivering practice in the fields of employment, education, training, social justice and cultural change.

