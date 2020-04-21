Learning Resource Network (LRN) gets Queen’s Award for Enterprise following hard graft and global staff loyalty

Learning Resource Network (LRN) in the UK has been honoured with @TheQueensAwards for Enterprise for International Trade. LRN is one of 220 organisations in Britain to be recognised with this prestigious accolade.

The CEO of LRN, Muhammad Tariq, states:

“This is another proud moment for LRN, its staff and stakeholders. Winning this award symbolises the hard work, dedication and loyalty from all who have worked with our organisation over the last three years.”

Launched in 2011, LRN is an awarding body provides English language qualifications for those wishing to have tangible evidence of their English language skills for their professional or personal development. These internationally recognised qualifications provide proof of the skills and abilities required by educational institutes, professional bodies and governments. In addition to ESOL (English as a second or foreign language) qualifications, LRN also offers courses in business and education training. On launching LRN, the founders called upon the experience and expertise of top academics and industry professionals to create a hub of learning based on a wealth of experience, validation, delivery and assessment.

LRN is recognised as an awarding organisation by Ofqual - the regulator for qualifications, examinations and assessments in England.

LRN is looking towards celebrate its award during a royal reception for Queen’s Awards winners in the summer.

