University of Kent to host series of free online music talks

During May and June 2020, @UniKent’s Centre for Music & Audio Technology (CMAT) will host a series of online talks focused on different aspects of music for the public and prospective students.

Each talk will be led by a different expert across the CMAT team, providing insights into unique topics around music production, psychology and performance. Whether virtual attendees want to develop their musicianship, enhance skills and knowledge or find out more about studying music at the University, there is a webinar to suit all interests.

Deputy Head of CMAT, Peter Hatton, said: ‘This is an extremely valuable, appropriately timely and innovative way to keep in touch with our applicants and the public. The format of a short talk, introducing the member of staff and their area of specialism, gives a focus to the session for all participants while offering a more relaxed atmosphere for applicants to ask the all important questions about being a student with us. There is a brilliant range of subjects covered demonstrating the breadth of what studying Music and Audio can entail.’

The free webinars are as follows:

Sound designers and spatial sound

with Dr Aki Pasoulas on Friday 1 May 2020 at 11:00 AM (BST).

What makes a good song?

with Anna Neale on Wednesday 6 May 2020 at 11:00 AM (BST)

Music psychology, health and wellbeing

with Dr Ruth Herbert on Wednesday 13 May 2020 at 11:00 AM (BST)

Reaching new audiences: socially engaged music

with Dr Jackie Walduck on Wednesday 20 May 2020 at 11:00 AM (BST)

What makes a good performance?

with Dr Rich Perks on Wednesday 27 May 2020 at 11:00 AM (BST)

What does a music producer actually do?

with Richard Lightman on Wednesday 3 June 2020 at 11:00 AM (BST)

Those interested can sign up for the webinars here: https://blogs.kent.ac.uk/cmat/2020/04/24/join-our-free-virtual-music-talks/

