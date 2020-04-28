 
Graduate Coach Provides Career and Interview Coaching Online During Coronavirus Crisis

Graduate Coach has announced that it will continue to offer a full selection of services online, including their highly rated one-to-one interview and career coaching, during this unprecedented lockdown. 

Having successfully helped over 500 graduates progress to the career of their choice, Graduate Coach has a wide range of different services to help anyone land their dream career. 

The coronavirus crisis has upended the job market around the world, with thousands of people here in the UK either furloughed or asked to work from home in an effort to fight the virus. The economic fallout from this period is yet to be seen, but many experts are expecting either a recession or even a depression to follow the lockdown with “global growth in 2020 to fall to -3 per cent.”

In order to ensure you are best placed to weather any economic uncertainty in the near future, the team at Graduate Coach has brought its world-class interview and career coaching online.

Chris Davies, Head Coach & Founder at Graduate Coach, believes that whilst faced with an abundance of free time, now might be the perfect opportunity to take stock of your career, upskill to level up your CV, or engage in some challenging interview coaching to ensure that when lockdown ends, you’ll be flying out of the gates.

With over a decade of experience coaching students, graduates, and those looking to change careers, his experience and insight forms the heart of the one-to-one coaching programmes available for purchase.

Charlie Metcalfe, Graduate Coach

