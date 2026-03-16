Inspire Education Group Celebrate Year of Strong Progress and Regional Impact

Inspire Education Group (IEG) has published its Annual Report for 2024–25, outlining a year of strong academic performance, significant investment and continued collaboration with employers and community partners across Cambridgeshire and Lincolnshire.

The report reflects the collective efforts of staff, students and partners in delivering high-quality education while responding to the evolving skills needs of the region.

Over the past year, IEG supported more than 12,000 learners across its campuses in Peterborough and Stamford and through University Centre Peterborough. Student outcomes remained strong, with the Group ranked 16th nationally for 16–18 study programme achievement and 25th nationally across all age groups in General Further Education Colleges. T Level students achieved a 100% pass rate, while over 80% of University Centre Peterborough graduates secured a 2:1 or above. Overall, 94% of students progressed into employment, Apprenticeships, Higher Education or further training.

Alongside academic success, the academic year saw the official opening of the £13.7 million Centre for Green Technology at Peterborough College. The facility is expanding regional capacity in electric vehicle technology, sustainable construction, retrofit and low-carbon skills, ensuring local people are prepared for emerging industries and climate-resilient careers.

The Centre has already received national praise, including from Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes, who said the facility

“is a crucial step towards tackling the green skills shortage and supporting sustainable economic growth in our region.”

Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, Paul Bristow, also said,

“Given its close links with employers, the Centre should be a real boost for Peterborough and the region.”

Inspire Education Group work with over 1,000 employers across the region, continuously developing and refining its curriculum to meet workforce needs both now and in the future. Through Apprenticeships, Skills Bootcamps and employer-led training, the Group supports businesses to upskill their workforce, streamline recruitment and develop new talent. From helping employers recruit and train apprentices to facilitating T Level industry placements, IEG play an active role in strengthening the regional talent pipeline.

This collaborative approach has been recognised through a number of recent awards, including being named Large Business of the Year at the Rutland and Stamford Mercury Business Awards and winning Training Provider of the Year at the Peterborough Telegraph Apprenticeship Awards.

Rachel Nicholls, CEO of Inspire Education Group, said:

“This Annual Report reflects the dedication of our staff and the ambition of our students, as well as the strength of the partnerships we have built across our region. We are proud of the progress made this year – not only in terms of results, but in how we are working alongside employers and community partners to develop skills, widen opportunity and support sustainable economic growth. Our role as an anchor institution is one we take seriously. We are committed to ensuring local people can access high-quality education and that employers have the skilled workforce they ac.uk.