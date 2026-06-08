Double national award shortlisting for University student support team

A University of Chester team has been nominated for two national awards recognising individuals, services, and institutions that go above and beyond to support students with finance and guidance.

The Your Money Financial Support team has been shortlisted in the categories of Team of the Year and Innovative Project at the 2026 NASMA Student Money Advice Awards.

NASMA (the National Association of Student Money Advisers) is a professional membership association for those across the UK working in student advice and funding. The awards celebrate excellence within the profession.

The Your Money service offers innovative, person-centred financial support, working with students in times of need, and those seeking advice to improve their confidence to develop positive money management skills for life.

The team aims to combine listening with advice, and empathy with education, achieving this by prioritising accessibility, reducing stigma, and encouraging honest communication.

Changes include reducing paperwork and removing barriers, increasing opportunities to discuss finances in ways each student feels comfortable to and adding post-support check-ins. Student feedback and engagement highlights feeling listened to, understood, and supported.

Ian Ashley, Head of Student Experience (Financial Support and Frontline Services) at the University of Chester, said:

“In the face of the cost-of-living crisis in the UK, the dedication, compassion, and hard work of the Your Money team has made a real difference to students. The team’s commitment to transforming the way financial support is delivered has been fantastic, and I’m delighted to see their efforts recognised through this well-deserved award shortlist.”

The NASMA website outlines:

“We value the opportunity to celebrate the hard work and success of our members through NASMA’s Student Money Advice Awards. We believe that it is important to recognise when our members go above and beyond, and excel in their roles, either individually or part of a wider team.”

It adds:

“These awards, presented at the celebratory Gala Dinner each year as part of NASMA’s Annual Conference, offer a great opportunity to celebrate our members’ achievements and end the academic year with praise and congratulations for amazing accomplishments.”

The winners will be announced on June 9 as part of the National Association of Student Money Advisers Annual Conference in Glasgow.