Manchester Health Series Returns to Circle Square to Tackle NHS Market Access for HealthTech Innovators

The next edition of the Manchester Health Series is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, 9th June 2026, at No. 1 Circle Square, supported by Global Good.

This high-impact event, delivered in partnership with iNVEST Manchester and hosted by Bruntwood SciTech, will focus on the critical theme of Market Access, providing healthcare innovators with the roadmap to integrate with the NHS and scale within Greater Manchester’s world-class life sciences ecosystem. The audience will include stakeholders across healthcare, life sciences, education, innovation and investment.

Greater Manchester is recognised as one of the UK’s leading life sciences regions, and the June event is designed to bridge the gap between cutting-edge technology and clinical implementation. Central to the day is Empact Ventures’ signature “Super Connections” support, which provides attendees who register and opt-in with at least five curated, warm email introductions to potential partners, clients, funders, or business support, in addition to their own networking opportunities.

Highlights of the event include:

Navigating the NHS: A featured session by Professor Ralph MacKinnon (CEO, Out-There HealthTech Ecosystem and NHS Consultant Doctor) on the practicalities of how companies can work with the NHS.

A featured session by (CEO, Out-There HealthTech Ecosystem and NHS Consultant Doctor) on the practicalities of how companies can work with the NHS. Building Rockstar Teams: A panel discussion on finding and retaining talent in Manchester, chaired by Medical Engineers, featuring panellists from Inspire People, SRG, RMG UK and Integrated Life Science Group

A panel discussion on finding and retaining talent in Manchester, chaired by Medical Engineers, featuring panellists from Inspire People, SRG, RMG UK and Integrated Life Science Group Global Good Pitch Session: This session, sponsored by the OVHcloud Healthcare Accelerator and chaired by GBS will feature three tech startups and scaleups (ND Axon, OpalMedica and Tytonyx) pitching to investors (DSW Ventures and PXN Ventures), the OVHcloud Startup Program and healthcare organisations (NIHR HealthTech Research Centre for Accelerated Surgical Care)

This session, sponsored by the OVHcloud Healthcare Accelerator and chaired by GBS will feature three tech startups and scaleups (ND Axon, OpalMedica and Tytonyx) pitching to investors (DSW Ventures and PXN Ventures), the OVHcloud Startup Program and healthcare organisations (NIHR HealthTech Research Centre for Accelerated Surgical Care) Setting Up in Greater Manchester: Practical advice on banking, law, and workspace from experts, including at Ward Hadaway, Track Real Estate EBS, chaired by iNVEST Manchester

Practical advice on banking, law, and workspace from experts, including at Ward Hadaway, Track Real Estate EBS, chaired by iNVEST Manchester Building a Network in Greater Manchester: chaired by Bruntwood SciTech, featuring Health Innovation Manchester, BioNow, Medilink and Ecosystem Builder, Harpreet Kaur

chaired by Bruntwood SciTech, featuring Health Innovation Manchester, BioNow, Medilink and Ecosystem Builder, Harpreet Kaur Funding the Future featuring DSW Ventures, Empact Ventures and Molino Capital Advisory

There will also be a Super Connect Expo and Super Connect Clinic providing one-to-one business support to address attendees’ challenges

Kosta Mavroulakis, Founder & CEO of Empact Ventures and Editor-in-Chief of Global Good, said:

“In the year that we celebrate our tenth anniversary at Empact Ventures, we are delighted to bring the Manchester Health Series back to support innovators from the area and beyond. By collaborating once again with iNVEST Manchester and Bruntwood SciTech, we are ensuring that innovators have the ‘Super Connections’ they need to turn potential into real impact.”

Andrea Winders, Head of Inward Investment for Life Sciences and Healthcare at iNVEST Manchester said:

“Greater Manchester is home to a thriving life sciences sector that combines world-class research, advanced infrastructure, and genuine collaboration between academia, industry, and the NHS. Events like the Manchester Health Series are essential in strengthening these connections and attracting new partners to our city region. iNVEST Manchester is proud to support this initiative and help showcase why Greater Manchester is the ideal place for health innovators to grow and scale.”

Hannah Churchman, Head of Innovation and Growth at Bruntwood SciTech, added:

“We are thrilled to host the next event in the Manchester Health Series at our Circle Square campus, as it tackles one of the most significant hurdles facing the HealthTech community today. We know firsthand, through the many businesses we support across our network, that navigating market access is a complex and often daunting challenge. However, bridging the gap between a great idea and clinical adoption is absolutely essential for driving innovation and scaling a successful business. By providing a platform where founders can gain direct insights into the NHS and build the right partnerships, we are helping to ensure that the next generation of life science innovators can thrive right here in Greater Manchester.”