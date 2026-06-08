Record Success for LCB at UK’s Largest Construction Skills Competition

Leeds College of Building (LCB) students delivered one of the college’s strongest-ever performances at the regional heats of SkillBuild 2026, the UK’s largest construction skills competition for trainees and apprentices.

Delivered by the Construction Industry Training Board (CITB), SkillBuild is a series of regional competitions held across the UK for 12 trade specialisms, testing technical skills, technique, character, professionalism, and the ability to perform under pressure.

LCB hosted one of the regional heats at its South Bank and North Street Campuses on 2 June. Of the 78 competitors, LCB students took 13 of the top 27 spots up for grabs. In total, more than 1,100 competitors from 223 organisations entered SkillBuild 2026 from across the UK.

Mark Sims, Leeds College of Building SkillBuild Coordinator, said:

“We are so proud that so many of our students took part in SkillBuild this year, with thirteen placing 1st, 2nd, or 3rd in their respective trades. All our entrants demonstrated exceptional commitment and professionalism, and we were very proud of every one of them. These results are testament to the dedication, hard work, and commitment of our learners and the amazing staff supporting them.”

LCB’s winners now await the judges’ decision on qualification for the national final. The eight top-ranked competitors from across all the regional heats will be selected to battle it out at Stadium MK in Milton Keynes from 17–19 November.



The college has a fantastic track record in SkillBuild competitions. Last year, two LCB apprentices were crowned winners of the national final, securing first and second places in the Roof Slating & Tiling category. In 2024, four LCB students took podium positions, with three students winning medals in 2023. In 2022 apprentice Zara Dupont came first in Plastering & Drywall.



The construction workforce is projected to reach around 2.75 million in the UK by 2029, which is not sufficient to meet the current demand for all planned projects. CITB estimates about 48,000 extra workers are needed each year to meet this demand. Competitions like SkillBuild are essential in addressing the industry’s skills gaps, raising the standards of vocational education, and boosting the personal and professional development of trainees.

The 2026 Leeds College of Building regional winners are:

Carpentry

1st place: Oliver Harrison



Dry Lining

1st place: James Naylor

2nd place: Ali Dehghani

3rd place: Oliwier Mocarski



Furniture & Cabinet Making

2nd place: Dylan Jones

3rd place: Haitch Rosso



Painting & Decorating

2nd place: Faith Loynes

Plastering

1st place: Spencer Lee



Roof Slating & Tiling

2nd place: Luke Lewis

3rd place: Stephen Anderson



Wall & Floor Tiling

1st place: Ashton Webber

2nd place: Thomas Bewick

3rd place: Ben Cahill