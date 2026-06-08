Greater Manchester FE Innovation Programme Secures New GMCA Backing for Third Year

The Greater Manchester Further Education Innovation Programme (GMFEIP) is set to enter its third year with major new backing from the Greater Manchester Combined Authority (GMCA), continuing vital innovation support for businesses and learners across the city-region.

Following two successful years funded through Innovate UK’s Further Education Innovation Fund, the programme will now transition to regional investment, with GMCA committing £1.1 million to continue key elements of the initiative. This funding aims to strengthen Greater Manchester’s ambition to deliver inclusive growth and build a workforce fit for the future economy.

The new funding package includes £1 million to deliver the Innovation Connector Network, supporting Greater Manchester businesses to access innovation expertise, facilities and partnerships through the region’s nine Further Education colleges alongside £100,000 to continue the pioneering Innovation Literacy Programme.

The Programme was originally launched to strengthen the role of Further Education colleges in supporting business innovation, productivity and skills development across the city-region. Over the past two years, colleges have worked collaboratively to build local innovation ecosystems, supporting hundreds of businesses through tailored innovation advice, specialist facilities and skills development.

Innovation teams based within colleges across Greater Manchester have helped businesses identify opportunities for growth and productivity improvements, while creating stronger links between education, employers and the wider innovation landscape.

The Innovation Literacy Programme, accredited by OCN London, has also equipped apprentices and employees from a wide range of sectors with the skills and confidence to become champions for innovation within their organisations. The programme is also supporting businesses to adapt to new technologies and helping local people develop the higher-level skills required to ensure Greater Manchester can lead the next industrial revolution.

Coral Grainger, Director of the Greater Manchester Further Education Innovation Programme, added:

“Over the past two years we have created a strong network of innovation support rooted within local communities and colleges. We’ve seen first-hand how accessible innovation support can help businesses develop new ideas, improve productivity and connect with wider opportunities.

“As we move into year three, the new GMCA investment will allow us to continue delivering direct support to businesses through the Innovation Connector Network, while also expanding innovation capability through the Innovation Literacy Programme. This next phase is about embedding innovation support more deeply within Greater Manchester’s skills and business ecosystem.”

Andrew Hodgson, Chair of the Innovation Greater Manchester Board explained:

“Increasing innovation across Greater Manchester is a major focus of Innovation Greater Manchester to deliver sustainable, inclusive growth. The GMFEIP demonstrates the key role that colleges play in engaging local businesses and people on the practical elements of innovation and I am delighted to see the continuation of the funding into a third year, building on the excellent work to date.”

The programme will continue to operate across Greater Manchester’s nine Further Education colleges, maintaining a strong focus on supporting SMEs and strengthening connections between education, skills, innovation and economic growth.