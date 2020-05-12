 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

University Academic Announced as Patron of Exeter College

Details
Hits: 64
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Sir Steve is pictured at the Exeter College Student Awards which took place in January.

@UniofExeter Vice Chancellor Sir Steve Smith has been announced as a Patron of @ExeterCollege, becoming just the second person to be awarded the prestigious title 

Exeter College awards patronages in recognition of exceptional achievements of distinguished friends of the College and Sir Steve joins renowned Chef Michael Caines MBE in receiving the honour.  

Sir Steve has been instrumental in shaping the education landscape within Exeter and the wider region.  

Together, the University of Exeter and Exeter College are co-sponsors of both the Ted Wragg Multi-Academy Trust and the Exeter Mathematics School. It is these partnerships and the relationship between the University and the College that helped to make the education ecosystem within Exeter so clear, coherent and effective. 

Sir Steve’s tenure as Vice Chancellor at the University of Exeter has seen the University gain Russell Group status and consistently excel in national and international rankings of universities. His achievements since his appointment in 2002 have also seen him knighted in 2011 and made Freeman of the City of Exeter in 2019. Between 2009 and 2011 Sir Steve was President of Universities UK (UUK). 

The announcement was officially made at Exeter College’s landmark 50th Anniversary Student Awards held in the stunning location of Exeter Cathedral in January.  

Speaking after receiving the award, Sir Steve said,

 “I am delighted, and humbled, to have been given the honour of becoming a Patron of Exeter College.   

“I have had the privilege of working closely with Exeter College over a number of years, and it plays a pivotal role not only in providing an exceptional educational experience for its students but also in the wider community.  Exeter already has a wonderful ethos of collaboration amongst its further and higher education institutions, and I am delighted to have this opportunity not just to help strengthen this further, but also to support the excellent work carried out at Exeter College in the coming years.” 

As a Patron of Exeter College, Sir Steve has been formally recognised for his immense contributions to the region and education. The College, in turn, can benefit from his accumulated knowledge, his passion for education and his belief in the power of partnership.  

Exeter College Principal and Chief Executive John Laramy, who has worked closely with Sir Steve and his team since joining the College 11 years ago, said,

“We are thrilled that Sir Steve has agreed to become a Patron of Exeter College. His impact on the City of Exeter, the region and research-intensive education more widely, has been immense. We will benefit greatly from his wisdom and guidance in the years ahead, I am sure that Sir Steve’s ethos of partnership working and collaboration between higher education and further education is a blueprint for the future. 

“Sir Steve has been an incredible advocate for the development of not just for the University, but for the wider community and has been a passionate supporter of Exeter College over the years.” 

Advertisement

Introduction of new Higher Apprenticeship Framework in Dental Nursing Published
Sector News
The revised Apprenticeship Framework to include an advanced Dental Nur
Rhaglen Ar-lein yr Haf Rhydgrawnt: 6-17 Gorffennaf 2020
Sector News
Jump to navigationEnglishCymraegStaff / Student PortalParents' ZoneYou
Oxbridge Online Summer Programme: 6-17 July 2020
Sector News
Jump to navigationEnglishCymraegStaff / Student PortalParents' ZoneYou

Exeter College's Student Awards celebrated the exceptional students of Exeter College in a landmark event that also looked back on 50 years since being named as the UK’s first tertiary college. Inspirational students were recognised in a ceremony after a meal served in the nave of Exeter Cathedral.  

You may also be interested in these articles:

Introduction of new Higher Apprenticeship Framework in Dental Nursing Published
Sector News
The revised Apprenticeship Framework to include an advanced Dental Nur
Rhaglen Ar-lein yr Haf Rhydgrawnt: 6-17 Gorffennaf 2020
Sector News
Jump to navigationEnglishCymraegStaff / Student PortalParents' ZoneYou
Oxbridge Online Summer Programme: 6-17 July 2020
Sector News
Jump to navigationEnglishCymraegStaff / Student PortalParents' ZoneYou
Data sharing in the cloud puts education sector at risk of data breaches
Sector News
@Netwrix survey reveals that employees at 54% of educational organisat
Implementing protective measures in education and childcare settings
Sector News
@EducationGovUK guidance for education and childcare settings on how t
Post-pandemic: What does this mean for the NHS workforce?
Sector News
#InternationalNursesDay 2020: The importance of the healthcare sector
Implementing protective measures in education and childcare settings
Sector News
@EducationGovUK guidance for education and childcare settings on how t
New 5 point plan launched to help get Brits safely back to work
Sector News
Government publishes guidance for employers to help them get their bus
If we are to complete the journey safely the roadmap needs clear directions
Sector News
@UKLabour Leader @Keir_Starmer this afternoon called for greater clari
Imperial College and Science Journal for Kids and Teens are helping young people understand COVID-19
Sector News
@ImperialCollege researchers and @SJforKids adapt landmark COVID-19 mo
Coleg Cambria among best places to work in the UK
Sector News
@COLEGCAMBRIA been listed among #UKBestWorkPlaces The north east Wales
Cambridge Regional College and Cambridge United open their professional kitchens to maximise meal production for community-based projects
Sector News
@CRC_College and @CambridgeUtdFC have opened up their professional kit

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4519)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page