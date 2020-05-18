 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

stem4, Teenage Mental Health Charity, Face Unprecedented 1000% Increase in Demand for Resources Since COVID-19 Lockdown

Details
Hits: 103
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

This #MentalHealthAwarenessWeek @stem4org UK Teenage Mental Health Charity, announce findings of an unprecedented increase in demand for online resources since the UK entered a nationwide lockdown amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

The ‘Resources’ page of stem4’s website, which hosts advice including tips on how to handle anxiety, saw an increase in views of over 1000% during lockdown versus the period before. The ‘Resilience for Teenagers’ page also saw a large increase in views with visitors growing over 800%.

With such a clear demand for help from young people during this time, and the NHS under unprecedented strain, Dr Krause (clinical psychologist and stem4 Founder/CEO) has developed a new resource booklet to help teenagers who might be worried about the outbreak, or have been struggling with their mental health.

The booklet compiles the information that was hosted on the newly popular ‘Resources’ page and offers new guidance on dealing with loss, family issues and worries surrounding COVID-19 and some guidance on looking forward. It also provides information on managing ongoing mental health issues amidst disruption to existing services, as well as managing newly emerging mental ill health issues due to increased anxiety during the coronavirus outbreak.

Where to go for further guidance, including helplines and services running in the UK are included too.

Fitting with the theme of ‘kindness’ this Mental Health awareness week, the booklet provides information on how to develop a sense of social responsibility, helping the mental health of young people and others too. The creation of the booklet was made possible by the Wooden Spoon Emergency Funding Project.

The booklet ‘Worried About Coronavirus?’ for young people can be downloaded for free HERE.

Advertisement

Birmingham Local Authority partners with FlashAcademyÂ® to support Syrian refugee families resettled in the Midlands
Sector News
@FlashAcademy_HQ has been awarded a breakthrough grant with @BhamCityC
NWRC student named as finalist in OCN Learner of the Year Awards
Sector News
A Limavady woman who returned to school to get Maths qualifications at
Kirklees College ask students to â€˜Show Us Your Techâ€™
Sector News
@KirkleesCollege launched their â€˜Show Us Your Techâ€™ competition to

You may also be interested in these articles:

Birmingham Local Authority partners with FlashAcademy® to support Syrian refugee families resettled in the Midlands
Sector News
@FlashAcademy_HQ has been awarded a breakthrough grant with @BhamCityC
NWRC student named as finalist in OCN Learner of the Year Awards
Sector News
A Limavady woman who returned to school to get Maths qualifications at
Kirklees College ask students to ‘Show Us Your Tech’
Sector News
@KirkleesCollege launched their ‘Show Us Your Tech’ competition to
Lewisham College learners are calling vulnerable adults for a daily chat to help reduce the impact of isolation
Sector News
Health and social care students at @LewishamCollege have successfully
The ETF launches new online professional development resources for CEOs and Principals in FE
Sector News
The Education and Training Foundation (ETF) has today (18 May) launche
Employers cut entry-level jobs by 23% due to corona crisis
Sector News
School leavers and graduates entering the labour market this year will
Unionlearn webinar offers idea to stay positive in lockdown and beyond
Sector News
The latest in the @unionlearn series of lockdown webinars offers ideas
Sewing scrubs to beat the virus
Sector News
@HaveringCollege students and staff are helping in the fight against C
£5m for mental health in Welsh schools
Sector News
#MentalHealthAwarenessWeek - The Minister for Education, @Kirsty_Willi
Making grades as fair as they can be: advice for schools and colleges
Sector News
We will shortly publish the outcome of our consultation on arrangement
Education Secretary on the Government’s response to the outbreak of coronavirus and plans to begin returning to school safely
Sector News
Responding to the comments made on schools reopening by the Education
Questions on the protective measure being put in place in schools
Sector News
Further details on the scientific evidence underpinning our plans for

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4550)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page