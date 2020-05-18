stem4, Teenage Mental Health Charity, Face Unprecedented 1000% Increase in Demand for Resources Since COVID-19 Lockdown

You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk

This #MentalHealthAwarenessWeek @stem4org UK Teenage Mental Health Charity, announce findings of an unprecedented increase in demand for online resources since the UK entered a nationwide lockdown amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

The ‘Resources’ page of stem4’s website, which hosts advice including tips on how to handle anxiety, saw an increase in views of over 1000% during lockdown versus the period before. The ‘Resilience for Teenagers’ page also saw a large increase in views with visitors growing over 800%.

With such a clear demand for help from young people during this time, and the NHS under unprecedented strain, Dr Krause (clinical psychologist and stem4 Founder/CEO) has developed a new resource booklet to help teenagers who might be worried about the outbreak, or have been struggling with their mental health. The booklet compiles the information that was hosted on the newly popular ‘Resources’ page and offers new guidance on dealing with loss, family issues and worries surrounding COVID-19 and some guidance on looking forward. It also provides information on managing ongoing mental health issues amidst disruption to existing services, as well as managing newly emerging mental ill health issues due to increased anxiety during the coronavirus outbreak. Where to go for further guidance, including helplines and services running in the UK are included too. Fitting with the theme of ‘kindness’ this Mental Health awareness week, the booklet provides information on how to develop a sense of social responsibility, helping the mental health of young people and others too. The creation of the booklet was made possible by the Wooden Spoon Emergency Funding Project. The booklet ‘Worried About Coronavirus?’ for young people can be downloaded for free HERE. Advertisement How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page Sector News @FlashAcademy_HQ has been awarded a breakthrough grant with @BhamCityC Sector News A Limavady woman who returned to school to get Maths qualifications at Sector News @KirkleesCollege launched their â€˜Show Us Your Techâ€™ competition to