Special Olympics student star lauded by national sports award organisers

SPECIAL OLYMPICS all-rounder has been highly commended by national sports organisation @AoC_Sport

@ColegCambria student Jack Rowlands was recognised by the prestigious Association of Colleges (@AoC_info) at its annual sports awards, which took place on social media due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Jack, from Hawarden, is an ILS (Independent Living Skills) Skills Entry Level 2 learner and has never let his learning difficulties get in the way of his success in numerous fields.

The 22 year-old has excelled in a wide range of activities, representing Cambria in boccia (bowls), football, golf and basketball.

He has competed in football competitions across Wales for Brickfield Rangers All Stars football team and been a member of the Ellesmere Port, Neston and Chester Special Olympics Football Team since 2012.

Most recently he was the top goal scorer and won the league this year with the college in AoC Sport's North West pan-ability football league, while even becoming a key member of the North West Special Olympics equestrian side, competing in regional dressage and equitation contests.

Sally Jones, Deputy Director of Sport and Uniformed Public Services at Coleg Cambria, praised Jack for his relentless enthusiasm and talent.

“We are so proud of Jack, this is an amazing achievement and no less than he deserves,” said Sally.

“In past years he has won countless awards and never fails to impress with his attitude and ability – nothing stands in his way.

“It’s fantastic news and on behalf of the college I would like to congratulate him on being recognised by the AoC.”

A spokesperson for AoC Sport added:

“Our annual awards were not able to physically take place this year due to Covid-19 so we decided to make the announcement on social media instead.

“This was a great chance to showcase and celebrate the achievements and inspirational work of students and staff in college sport.”

